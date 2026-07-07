Third heatwave of year to bring prolonged spell of hot and dry weather

Conditions are expected to be less humid than during June’s heatwave, with lower peak temperatures and fewer exceptionally warm nights.

Parts of the UK are expected to experience the third heatwave of the year this week as an area of high pressure remains centred nearby. This will bring extensive sunshine and light winds to many southern areas, allowing temperatures to build steadily through the week.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 30s Celsius across much of southern England from the start of the week, with some locations potentially reaching 34-35°C later in the week.



While temperatures are not expected to reach the exceptional levels recorded during the June heatwave, many places are likely to experience several consecutive days of hot weather.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Steven Keates said: “Parts of the UK are entering heatwave conditions: the third heatwave in the UK so far this year. However, unlike the May and June heatwaves, we are not expecting this heatwave to be record-breaking. Temperatures this week are not expected to reach the highs we witnessed last month, though parts of southern England in particular are likely to see several days in the low 30s Celsius, and a few places could reach 34-35°C later this week.

“Night-time temperatures again will not be as high as what we experienced in June, though some larger urban areas are likely to remain in the high teens Celsius overnight, especially later in the week, and there is a chance that a tropical night (where temperatures do not fall below 20°C) may be recorded in a few places.

“Much of England and Wales will be hot, and the heat will extend to parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland too, though here peak temperatures are more likely to be in the upper 20s Celsius. With high UV and high temperatures, people should take the usual precautions with the heat and the sun.”

Parts of southeast England are expected to meet official ‘heatwave’ conditions by the end of Monday and as temperatures continue to rise through the week, further regions are likely to meet their local heatwave thresholds.

READ: What is a heatwave?

Forecast temperatures for southern parts of the UK include highs of around 32°C on Monday and Tuesday, rising to 33°C on Wednesday, 34°C on Thursday, and with isolated locations potentially reaching 35°C on Friday and Saturday.

North-south contrast continues

While southern areas see largely settled and increasingly hot conditions, a marked north-south split will persist through the first half of the week.

Scotland will see more cloud, stronger winds and outbreaks of rain on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures generally closer to average for the time of year. By the weekend, the warmer air is likely to extend further north across much of the UK.

When will the heatwave end?

The very warm conditions are likely to last into the weekend, but with increasing humidity and a growing risk of showers or isolated thunderstorms. Into early next week, temperatures are likely to trend down slightly, although many areas will stay dry, fine and still warm.

Staying safe in hot weather

With temperatures expected to remain high over several days, people are advised to take sensible precautions in the heat, including staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun during the hottest part of the day, and checking on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.

UV levels are expected to be high or very high across many parts of the UK throughout the week, and people heading outdoors should ensure they use appropriate sun protection.



Pollen levels are also expected to be high or very high in some areas this week.

READ: Learn more about UV and sun health



READ: Check the Met Office pollen forecast and find out more about pollen here



If you're planning on enjoying the water, here are three simple ways you can help keep yourself safer:

Check the water temperature, our seas and river temperatures are low enough to cause cold water shock when 15°C or lower Wear a wetsuit if you plan on spending any length of time in the water Wearing a life jacket or swimming buoy can increase your chances if you experience cold water shock

You can find water safety advice on our website and in the Met Office app, which now features a dedicated beach forecast with tide times, wave heights and sea-surface temperatures, as well as guidance on UV and pollen levels.

You can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.