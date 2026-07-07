Third heatwave of year to bring prolonged spell of hot and dry weather

Conditions are expected to be less humid than during June’s heatwave, with lower peak temperatures and fewer exceptionally warm nights.

Parts of the UK are expected to experience the third heatwave of the year this week as an area of high pressure remains centred nearby. This will bring extensive sunshine and light winds to many southern areas, allowing temperatures to build steadily through the week.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 30s Celsius across much of southern England from the start of the week, with some locations potentially reaching 34-35°C later in the week.

While temperatures are not expected to reach the exceptional levels recorded during the June heatwave, many places are likely to experience several consecutive days of hot weather.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Steven Keates yesterday said:

“Parts of the UK are entering heatwave conditions: the third heatwave in the UK so far this year. However, unlike the May and June heatwaves, we are not expecting this heatwave to be record-breaking. Temperatures this week are not expected to reach the highs we witnessed last month, though parts of southern England in particular are likely to see several days in the low 30s Celsius, and a few places could reach 34-35°C later this week. “Night-time temperatures again will not be as high as what we experienced in June, though some larger urban areas are likely to remain in the high teens Celsius overnight, especially later in the week, and there is a chance that a tropical night (where temperatures do not fall below 20°C) may be recorded in a few places. “Much of England and Wales will be hot, and the heat will extend to parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland too, though here peak temperatures are more likely to be in the upper 20s Celsius. With high UV and high temperatures, people should take the usual precautions with the heat and the sun.”

Parts of southeast England are expected to meet official ‘heatwave’ conditions by the end of Monday and as temperatures continue to rise through the week, further regions are likely to meet their local heatwave thresholds.

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