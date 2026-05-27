Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
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Third new national forest to bring nature closer to communities
Government commits up to £7.5 million and calls for delivery partners to submit bids to help deliver landmark new forest covering more than 200 square miles
The creation of a third new national forest has taken an exciting step forward yesterday (Tuesday 26 May), with the government committing up to £7.5 million over a five-year period to support the project. This marks continued progress towards fully delivering the government’s manifesto commitment to create three new national forests in England.
The new national forest – to be located in either the Midlands or North of England – is expected to be between up to 600 square miles in scale, large enough to make a significant long-term contribution to tree-planting targets, while sitting comfortably within the area’s existing landscape and local identity. Eligible organisations across the Midlands and North of England are invited to submit bids to become a delivery partner.
The third new national forest will have a particular focus on improving health outcomes for communities, with low-income communities disproportionately feeling the impacts of poor access to green and blue spaces. There is compelling evidence that access to woodland and green spaces delivers substantial public health benefits, including:
- better mental health and reduced healthcare costs
- increased physical activity and chronic disease prevention
- cardiovascular benefits and stress relief
- stronger social connections and community engagement
- cognitive development in children and young people
Nature Minister Mary Creagh yesterday said:
In our manifesto we promised three new national forests, and after the Western Forest and the OxCam arc forest we’re looking for England’s newest forest in the Midlands or the North.
Too many communities can’t access the green spaces that benefit mental and physical health. This new national forest will help change that, and I encourage every eligible organisation with the vision and expertise to come forward.
The National Forest in the Midlands has demonstrated what is possible, planting 10 million trees to transform the landscape, increasing tree canopy and woodland cover from 6% to 26%, and supporting more than 5,000 jobs in the visitor economy.
Delivery partners for the third new national forest will work with Defra and the National Forest Company to help identify and establish the forest, providing targeted economic, environmental, and social benefits.
National Forest Company Chief Executive John Everitt yesterday said:
Opening the competition for the third new national forest is a major milestone in accelerating our tree planting ambitions. We are looking forward to seeing some strong applications that can make a real difference for the health and wellbeing of communities across the Midlands and North of England.
The government is keen to prioritise locations and approaches that best demonstrate how a richer, more accessible natural environment can improve health and wellbeing for the people who need it most.
This investment forms part of the government’s commitment to the largest ever investment in nature, with over £1 billion invested in tree planting and support for the forestry sector this parliament. This will make a significant contribution to Environment Act targets, including the statutory target to increase tree canopy and woodland cover to 16.5% by 2050. It will also contribute to the government’s target to halt the decline of species and protect 30% of land for nature by 2030.
New national forests will accelerate progress towards woodland creation targets, while shaping policy innovation that speeds up tree planting delivery across the country.
This announcement builds on significant progress already made. Planting has already begun at the Western Forest — the first new national forest in more than 30 years — which will see more than 20 million trees planted across Bristol, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and Somerset by 2050. A competition for a delivery partner for the second new national forest in the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor has also recently taken place, with more details to follow in due course.
Additional information:
- The third new national forest is expected to be between 200 and 600 square miles in scale.
- Bids to become the Delivery Partner can be submitted from 26 May. The window to submit bids for the first stage of the competition will be open for 6 weeks and will close on 7 July.
- Further information on how organisations can apply can be found at X (add link on Tues morning once live).
- The government has committed over £1 billion to tree planting and the forestry sector this parliament.
- The Environment Act target is to increase tree canopy and woodland cover to 16.5% of total land area in England by 2050.
- The existing National Forest in the Midlands has seen 10 million trees planted, with tree canopy and woodland cover increasing from 6% to over 26%.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/third-new-national-forest-to-bring-nature-closer-to-communities
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