Third waste carrier convicted in Environment Agency operation

Waste carrier DTM Grab Hire Ltd has been told to pay out £16,664 after thousands of tonnes of waste were dumped on a floodplain.

The Environment Agency has secured a third conviction in relation to a major illegal waste site in Kingsteighton, South Devon, where thousands of tonnes of waste were dumped on a floodplain.

DTM Grab Hire Ltd has been ordered to pay £16,664 for its part in depositing the waste at the illegal site which was shut down by the Environment Agency in 2022.

The Environment Agency has now prosecuted the landowner of the site and two waste carriers as part of the investigation.

Plymouth Magistrates Court heard that DTM Grab Hire Ltd deposited 3,490 tonnes of soil, stones and road planings at the illegal site between 3 January 2021 and 11 September 2021.

Following Thursday’s hearing, the company was fined £13,653, told to pay the Environment Agency’s costs of £2,821 and a victim surcharge, after pleading guilty to the illegal deposit of controlled waste.

The landowner of the site in question, Christopher Garrett, was prosecuted in 2024 after repeatedly ignoring warnings from the Environment Agency.

Another waste carrier, David Gorton, was fined last month for his contribution to the deposit of waste on the site.

Thousands of tonnes of mixed construction and demolition waste was found at the premises.

It is estimated it would cost at least £2.5 million to remediate the site, which sits on a flood plain.

The deposits of waste would have significantly increased the flood risk in the area.

Registered waste carriers have a duty of care to ensure that they know where they are sending their waste and take steps to ensure that their waste is handled by legal sites.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said:

We have now successfully prosecuted the landowner of this illegal site, plus two waste carriers who contributed to the deposit of soil and stone. Waste regulations are in place to protect people and the environment, and it is essential that all companies follow the rules. We will take enforcement action against anyone who transports, disposes or stores waste illegally.

Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity can report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The prosecution comes as the government yesterday announced major reforms to tighten the waste carriers regime, including stricter background checks and tougher sentences for those illegally dumping waste.

These changes are part of the government’s new Waste Crime Action Plan and the Environment Agency’s 10 Point Plan for ending waste crime.

Background

DTM Grab Hire Ltd was charged with one offence:

Between 3 January 2021 and 11 September 2021 on Land at Little Lindridge Farm, Kingsteignton, Newton Abbot, Devon you, DTM Grab Hire Ltd, deposited waste not under or to the extent authorised by an environmental permit, namely the deposit of excavation spoil consisting of soil, stones and road planings. Contrary to regulations 12(1)(a) and 38(1)(a) Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.