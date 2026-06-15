Thirteen men sentenced following violent disorder in Southampton

Thirteen men have been sentenced this week for their roles in violent disorder following a protest in Southampton.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) swiftly brought charges after a planned protest on 2 June 2026 escalated into violence later that evening, during which police officers and a police dog were injured.

CPS Direct, our overnight charging service, authorised charges at pace, enabling many of the defendants to appear at the magistrates’ court the following day.

The men, aged between 18 and 44, have all received custodial sentences for their role in the violent disorder. The first two defendants were sentenced on Tuesday, with five more on Wednesday, three on Thursday and three on Friday.

Sophie Stevens, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This was a serious incident of violent disorder in which police officers were deliberately targeted, putting public safety at risk.

“Protest is a lawful and important right, but it must never cross the line into violence, intimidation or the use of weapons.

“These men armed themselves with items to use as weapons and actively confronted officers during the disorder.

“We worked closely with the police to build a strong case in a timely manner, resulting in guilty pleas.

“We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that those involved in violent disorder are brought to justice.”

Tuesday 9 June

Leon O’Leary, 41, from Basingstoke, was jailed on Tuesday for violent disorder, resisting a police officer and possession of an offensive weapon after a samurai sword was discovered in his bedroom. He was sentenced to three years and one month in prison.

Connor Bishop, 24, of Southampton, was also sentenced on the same day for his role in the violent disorder. He received two years and eight months in custody.

Wednesday 10 June

Five more men were sentenced on Wednesday following guilty pleas.

Daniel Frost, 44, of Southampton, threw a chair and two bins towards a line of officers. He was also seen wearing a rope with a carabiner and bolt around his neck, which he removed and wrapped around his hand to fashion a makeshift weapon. He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison on Wednesday.

Reece Robinson, 21, from Havant, was also identified through footage throwing at least two objects at officers. He was also sentenced on Wednesday, receiving a two-year custodial sentence.

Andrew Summerhayes, 38, from Romsey, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison after pleading guilty to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. He was seen throwing a bin at police officers who had their backs turned and were walking away from where he was stood.

Taylor Grundy, 22, was sentenced to two years and six months after pleading guilty to violent disorder, which involved pushing a large industrial bin with other males into the police line. He also threw what appeared to be a large piece of wood towards officers.

Dillon Crawford, 29, of Southampton, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to violent disorder, which included throwing a number of items at officers.

Thursday 11 June

Callum Darch, 27, of Romsey, was sentenced to two years and six months’ imprisonment for violent disorder after CCTV footage showed him throwing a large wheelie bin towards police officers, hitting a member of the public which led to further confrontation.

Harley Haynes, 23, of Southampton, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for violent disorder after repeatedly throwing glass and bricks at police officers and members of the public. He tried to disguise himself by wearing hoods over his head.

Darren Medhurst, 36, of Southampton, was captured on video footage throwing a piece of tile and other items at police officers. He was sentenced to three years and three months in jail for violent disorder.

Friday 12 June

Harry Varney, 34, of Southampton, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to violent disorder. He punched the riot shields held by officers as they attempted to maintain order.

Denis Read, 28, of Southampton, was seen throwing various items at police officers and he was sentenced to two years and eight months for violent disorder.

Benjamin Jones, 23, of Eastleigh, was sentenced to two years and two months for violent disorder after he was seen throwing missiles at Hampshire Police officers.