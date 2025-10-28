Sport England
This Girl Can calls for action on women's freedom to be active after dark
The annual Let's Lift the Curfew movement returns with over 320 organised runs and a renewed demand for change so women can exercise safely outside during the darker months.
With the clocks now turned back and darker evenings setting in, our This Girl Can campaign is calling time on the curfew that restricts women’s freedom to be active after dark.
This week, thousands of women and their allies will take to streets, parks and trails across the country in support of Let’s Lift the Curfew – a nationwide movement that highlights how safety fears force many women to change their behaviour when the nights draw in.
At a time of year when many people struggle with the challenges that cold and dark weather bring, being unable to safely get active could negatively affect women’s physical and mental health.
Now in its third year, the campaign has grown into an annual moment of solidarity, amplifying women’s voices and promoting cultural awareness and allyship to tackle the barriers that stop many women from moving freely outdoors in winter – from fear of harassment and abuse to poor lighting.
This Girl Can research found that almost three-quarters (72%) of women in the UK change their outdoor activity routines during winter.
The data also shone a light on the precautions women take to stay safe when getting active outdoors after the clocks have gone back. One in four (24%) said they prioritise well-lit routes, almost a quarter (23%) avoid certain areas altogether, and one in five (20%) glance behind them to ensure they’re not being followed.
