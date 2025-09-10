Sport England
This Girl Can is back with major new advertising push
Our new TV, outdoor and digital campaign, We Like the Way You Move, aims to redefine what women getting active looks like.
Our groundbreaking This Girl Can returns today with a powerful new campaign, We Like the Way You Move, rewriting the narrative of what women getting active looks like and championing women from underrepresented groups.
Thirteen street-cast women from across England take centre stage in the TV advert, shown moving in ways that reflect their real lives – from family bike rides, dancing in the kitchen and pregnancy yoga, to wheelchair rugby, boxing and walking football.
Soundtracked by a reimagined version of the BodyRockers’ iconic track I Like the Way, the campaign celebrates the different ways women choose to move for themselves and highlights the immediate benefits this can bring.
Through this, it aims to unlock the possibility of movement to the many women who currently do not feel like they belong in the world of sport and physical activity.
"This exciting new phase of This Girl Can celebrates women who are finding their own ways to move – on their terms, in their everyday lives – showing that every way of getting active counts," said Kate Peers, our head of campaigns – strategic lead.
"Just 10 minutes of movement boosts your energy, sleep, confidence and mood. And for the women who have been left out of the sport and physical activity space, starting with 10 minutes of movement is a brilliant way to build confidence."
The National Lottery-funded campaign is accompanied by a new study revealing how far the world of sport and physical activity still has to go in representing all women.
Using AI-powered analysis of over 4,000 publicly available photos from sports clubs, community centres, parks, gyms, swimming pools and other leisure facilities across England, sourced via Google Maps, the study found that only 40% of people pictured were women, only 117 were Black or South Asian, just 14 were visibly disabled, and pregnant and older women were almost entirely absent.
Our director of marketing, Kate Dale, is calling for change from our sector and wider society so that all women, from all backgrounds, feel sport and physical activity is for them.
"A picture is worth a thousand words and our findings are clear: some women remain underrepresented in the physical activity spaces that should welcome them," she said.
"And if you don’t see yourself pictured, it’s hard to believe you belong there. When women are left out, they miss out on the physical, mental and social benefits of being active, which deepens health inequalities across the country.
"The sport and physical activity sector has made some great progress on inclusion, but our research shows there is more work to do to reach all women.
"From offering women-only sessions to creating more low-impact classes to supporting with childcare on site, we want more physical activity providers to make real changes on the ground so that women have genuine choice in how they get moving.
"Over the last decade, This Girl Can has inspired over four million women to get active, but while inequality persists our work is not done. We’re here for the women left behind. Together we can change the picture of what women getting active looks like."
This Girl Can is inviting women everywhere to change the picture of what getting active looks like – by sharing their own ways of moving on social media using #ThisGirlCan and tagging This Girl Can.
Whether it’s a stretch in the living room, a kickabout in the park or a swim with friends, every woman’s story helps show that there’s no one way to be active.
Stephanie Peacock, Sports Minister
"This Girl Can has inspired millions over the past decade, and this new campaign shines a light on women who have been overlooked for too long.
"As a government we have recently launched our new Women's Sport Taskforce outlining our intent to become world leaders in women's sport at all levels.
"With £400 million announced for grassroots facilities at the Spending Review we are committed to accelerating access for women and girls to pitches and we've invested in the Women's Rugby World Cup Impact 25 legacy programme, which is already benefiting 850 clubs.
"Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of physical activity, and as we look to remove all barriers to participation, This Girl Can will be vital in making that a reality."
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/this-girl-can-launches-we-like-the-way-you-move
