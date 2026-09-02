This Girl Can launches challenge to help more women get active

Move for 10 aims to make the thought of incorporating activity into everyday life more achievable.

A new national challenge designed to tackle the stubborn gender activity gap has been launched today by our award-winning campaign This Girl Can.

Move for 10 makes physical activity more accessible by offering women an achievable goal – moving for just 10 minutes, 10 times in a month.

Our latest Active Lives Adult Survey showed there are half a million fewer active women than men in England, and with research showing that even small increases in activity can deliver meaningful health benefits, Move for 10 is aiming to make it easier for more women to move more.

And Kate Dale, our director of marketing, is hoping the challenge will show people that exercise doesn’t have to be prescriptive.

Click here for the full press release