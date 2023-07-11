This Girl Can partners with Tesco on activewear range

The line will be available in a full range of sizes, in 264 Tesco locations across the country and with items for both women and girls.

The This Girl Can campaign is continuing its mission to make active lifestyles accessible to all women and girls with a new activewear range produced in partnership with Tesco.

Launched in stores this week, the range features 10 items in a full range of sizes for both women and girls, with the aim to inspire active lifestyles by providing a stylish and accessible clothing line.

The range, made by their in-house brand F&F, will be available in 264 Tesco locations, nationwide, for 12 weeks, with the hope of also releasing a follow up range in January 2024.

And our strategic lead for campaigns, Kate Peers, is excited by this latest partnership.

“This Girl Can is all about celebrating women being active in a way that's right for them, in all its sweaty, jiggly glory,” she said.

“So we are thrilled to be partnering with Tesco, the UK's largest retailer, to produce an activewear range in a variety of inclusive sizes that is not only comfortable and stylish, but affordable - perfect for being active this summer.”

The collaboration with Tesco comes shortly after two of the campaign’s recent partnerships were recognised with awards.

Partnerships continue to be an effective method for This Girl Can to reach their audience and one of the main reasons for partnering with Tesco was their potential to design a range that was stylish, comfortable and affordable.

