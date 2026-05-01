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This mission plays a vital role in protecting civilians in South Sudan: UK Explanation of Vote at the UN Security Council
UK Explanation of Vote delivered by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on South Sudan (30 April 2026).
The United Kingdom voted in favour of renewing the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, and we thank the United States for its engagement as penholder.
UNMISS remains indispensable.
In the context of ongoing instability and humanitarian need, the mission plays a vital role in protecting civilians, facilitating humanitarian access, monitoring and reporting on human rights, and supporting implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan.
The UK therefore welcomes the preservation of these functions within a refreshed mandate that is credible, deliverable, and responsive to conditions on the ground.
The UK reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and return to inclusive dialogue with the opposition.
We are clear that any amendments to the Revitalised Agreement should be pursued through the Agreement’s formal mechanisms rather than through unilateral action.
It is vital that UNMISS receives full cooperation from the transitional government and enjoys freedom of movement throughout its areas of operations, in order to implement its mandate in full.
President, the UK remains fully committed to working with the Council, the Secretariat, and UNMISS leadership to ensure the mission can deliver effectively for the people of South Sudan.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/this-mission-plays-a-vital-role-in-protecting-civilians-in-south-sudan-uk-explanation-of-vote-at-the-un-security-council
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