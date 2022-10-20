This National Adoption Week: Family Profiles

During Part 1 of the Family Review, we heard from families with adopted children about their experiences of adoption. This National Adoption Week we want to illustrate the ways that adoptive families contributed to our research by sharing their Family profiles – a snapshot of what family means to them, their strengths, the challenges they have experienced, how they like to spend their time and the support they value the most.

Today we want to highlight three family profiles that show the strength of adoptive families to overcome challenges and adversity. The families recognise that while their experiences have presented difficulties, their family bonds and wider support networks have given them strengthen and stability.

Many of the adoptive families we heard from in the Family Review said there is a need for greater recognition and understanding of the challenges adopted children face. This week we want to raise awareness of the diversity of needs among families and celebrate all adopted children, their adoptive parents and wider family networks. You can read about different families experiences of adoption in their own words in these Family Profiles.















