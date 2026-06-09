This pattern of attacks from Russia shows a disregard for civilian life: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

And thank you to the briefers who have outlined the devastation caused by Russia’s latest attacks, attacks which Russia threatened in this very chamber.

In the assault on 1 and 2 June, Russia launched 656 drones and 73 missiles across Ukraine, including a record total of 41 ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

These are not isolated incidents, but part of a sustained and escalating pattern of Russian aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities, costing civilian lives across Ukraine.

Latest reports indicate that in this assault at least 23 civilians were killed, including two boys aged under ten years old, and more than 130 injured.

Every civilian death in this war is a tragedy.

Russia continues to strike towns and cities across Ukraine, repeatedly damaging homes, schools, and hospitals; destroying the very places where people should feel safest.

Recent reports have also shown strikes impacting on humanitarian personnel and facilities, as well as damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in several regions.

These attacks not only cause immediate destruction but are also intended to inflict deep, long-lasting mental harm and sustained pressure on Ukraine’s civilian population, a cruel attempt to force their capitulation.

Of course, none of this would be happening if Russia had not launched an unprovoked invasion against a sovereign state, now in its fifth year.

Russia could end this war today by withdrawing, but instead, Russia escalates attacks while suffering increasing setbacks on the battlefield, growing ever more desperate.

We welcome President Zelenskyy’s call for a full ceasefire and a diplomatic end to the war, most recently set out in his open letter to President Putin.

President Putin should now respond by engaging in serious, meaningful peace talks.

Yesterday, my Prime Minister, alongside the leaders of Ukraine, France, and Germany, expressed condolences for these victims of Russia’s attacks.

They reiterated our collective commitment to stand firmly with Ukraine in search of a diplomatic solution to Russia’s continued aggression.

This pattern of attacks from Russia shows a disregard for civilian life and for the protections of international law and the UN Charter.

The Russian Federation bears full responsibility for this war, and President Zelenskyy has repeatedly offered diplomatic solutions.

Enough is enough.

A comprehensive ceasefire is long overdue.