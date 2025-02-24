This resolution makes clear that M23 must withdraw from Goma and Bukavu: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Explanation of vote by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, following the vote on the UN Security Council resolution on Democratic Republic of the Congo (21 February 2025).

The United Kingdom is grateful for the efforts of France, as penholder, and the engagement of all Council members to enable the adoption today of this important resolution.

The United Kingdom welcomes and fully supports this text. We hope it makes a positive contribution to the diplomatic leadership in the region, especially the recent EAC-SADC summit, and helps bring an end to the conflict.

UK ministers are engaging intensively to support a diplomatic end to the conflict because there is no military solution.

President, the violations we have seen in recent weeks in eastern DRC are wholly unacceptable. Today’s resolution sends a clear message that these violations must stop and the parties to return to the African-led political processes.

It makes clear that there needs to be a ceasefire and the withdrawal of M23 from Goma and Bukavu. We strongly urge M23 to immediately cease hostilities. No Member States should impede this.

It also makes clear that international humanitarian law must be respected, as must MONUSCO’s mandate.

And critically, it makes clear that DRC’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, as well as the UN Charter must be respected. The UK supports this resolution’s call for all Rwandan Defence Forces to withdraw from Congolese territory.

We urge the parties to fully abide by this resolution. Otherwise this Council will need to consider further action.

Thank you.