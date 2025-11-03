This resolution represents a step towards a lasting political solution that provides for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara: UK explanation of vote at the UN Security Council

UK Explanation of Vote recently (31 October 2025) delivered by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Western Sahara.

The United Kingdom welcomes the adoption of this resolution.

We welcome US leadership on the text, which represents a step towards a just and lasting political solution that provides for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara.

This is the start of the process to find a mutually acceptable solution, not the end.

We commend the work of Personal Envoy de Mistura. Through his facilitation, we hope to see a new chapter in the political process. We urge the parties to engage in good faith and in the spirit of compromise with negotiations under his auspices.

We welcome that this resolution highlights Morocco’s 2007 autonomy proposal, which the UK considers the most credible, viable, and pragmatic basis for a solution. We look forward to seeing Morocco’s efforts to expand upon the proposal, as well as the constructive suggestions from the parties in response.

We also look forward to receiving the strategic review of MINURSO and supporting MINURSO’s evolution, aligned with the political process.

Now is the time to settle this 50-year conflict. The UK is committed to continuing working closely with the parties over the coming year to achieve this end.