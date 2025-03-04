This resolution retains a powerful package of sanctions to further degrade Al-Shabaab: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Explanation of vote by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, following the vote on the UN Security Council Resolution 2776 on Al-Shabaab Sanctions (03 March 2025).

The unanimous adoption of this resolution today sends a clear message: the Council is united in its determination to support Somalia’s efforts in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

This resolution retains a powerful package of sanctions designed to further degrade Al-Shabaab, disrupt its finances, strengthen international collaboration and support Somalia in building its own capabilities.

And it again demonstrates the Council’s commitment to continue working with Somalia to ensure that these measures are adjusted progressively and appropriately in response to the evolving security context.

This was also the first Council resolution on this regime that we have negotiated with Somalia as a fellow member of the Security Council.

We welcome the constructive approach that all Council members took across this negotiation, which enabled us to arrive at this consensus outcome.

And we look forward to continuing our close engagement with Somalia, with Council members and with the region across the many vital upcoming Council decisions on Somalia this year.

Finally President, the resolution we have adopted today also recognises the particular concern posed by flows of weapons from Yemen to Somalia.

Al-Shabaab’s links to the Houthis are part of a wider pattern of Houthi destabilising activity beyond Yemen’s borders.

The 2713 and 2140 sanctions committees should coordinate closely to monitor and counter this trend.

And we call on all Council members to work collectively to tackle these links, which represent a significant risk to the stability of Somalia and the region.