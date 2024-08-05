Thousands benefit from a scheme to make the Eisteddfod accessible to all

Around 15,000 individuals and families from Rhondda Cynon Taf will have the opportunity to enjoy the buzz of the Eisteddfod this week, thanks to a free admission and food vouchers scheme for lower income locals.

The National Eisteddfod, held at Parc Ynysangharad in Pontypridd this week, is an important event in Wales’s national and cultural calendar, bringing communities together to celebrate the richness of Welsh culture.

The Welsh Government provided £350,000 to the Eisteddfod to enable individuals and families from lower income households to experience this year's festival and get a taste of the Welsh language.

Cabinet Secretary with responsibility for the Welsh language, Eluned Morgan, said

The Welsh language belongs to us all, and the Eisteddfod is a great place to speak, hear and use our language. Many have been coming to the Eisteddfod for decades, others are coming for the first time, and that's what makes the Eisteddfod so special. It's great to hear of so many families benefitting from the scheme and enjoying and taking part in the Eisteddfod.

Eisteddfod Chief Executive Betsan Moses said:

This scheme has made a huge difference to our work in the Rhondda Cynon Taf area. The Welsh language and the Eisteddfod belong to everyone and this support from the Government ensures that we can give as many local residents as possible a taste of the Eisteddfod. Thank you very much for the support.

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council administered the ticket and voucher allocation to eligible families. Council Leader Andrew Morgan OBE said:

It was really important for us to make sure that as many of our residents as possible had the opportunity to visit the Eisteddfod while it is here in Rhondda Cynon Taf. The Eisteddfod is for everyone, and thanks to the generous funding from Welsh Government, we have been able to provide an opportunity for people who may not have had the chance to visit. We are really proud of the partnership working that has gone into achieving this, and we can’t wait for people to visit the Eisteddfod.

Head of Ysgol Cwm Rhondda, Craig Spanswick, said: