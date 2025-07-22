Thousands could benefit from first immunotherapy for severe birch tree pollen allergy

We have recommended the first under-the-tongue tablet immunotherapy shown to build long-term tolerance to allergens, which could help up to 27,000 people in England with moderate to severe birch tree pollen allergies.

The treatment, betula verrucosa (Itulazax 12 SQ-Bet) which is made by Alk-Abelló, for severe hay fever (allergic rhinitis or conjunctivitis), offers the potential for long-term rather than temporary symptom relief for this debilitating condition.

NICE recommended the therapy in final draft guidance published yesterday (Monday, 21 July).

The decision means up to 27,000 people in England can receive life-changing relief from debilitating symptoms that trap them indoors during summer months.

The recommendation of betula verrucosa is the first NICE approval for an under-the-tongue immunotherapy for these conditions. Unlike conventional treatments that merely mask symptoms, this immunotherapy offers the potential for long-term relief by training the immune system to tolerate tree pollen over three years of daily use.

The soft tablet contains birch pollen allergen extract and represents a new treatment option for people whose symptoms persist despite antihistamines and nasal sprays.

Clinical trials demonstrate the treatment significantly reduces allergic rhinitis and conjunctivitis symptoms by fundamentally changing how the body responds to allergens.

Severe tree pollen allergies affect far more than seasonal comfort. Sufferers experience debilitating fatigue, breathing difficulties, inflamed sinuses, eye pain, light sensitivity and vision changes that significantly impact their quality of life.

The immunotherapy works by gradually increasing the body's tolerance to tree pollen through controlled daily exposure to small amounts of pollen. This approach addresses the root cause rather than symptoms, offering hope of long-term relief.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE, yesterday said:

This treatment will help improve people’s quality of life. Severe tree pollen allergies trap people indoors during beautiful weather and disrupt their work, education, and family life. The daily tablet offers genuine long-term relief rather than just managing symptoms.

The NHS in England will provide the treatment within three months of NICE publishing final guidance. Patients require positive skin prick or blood tests confirming their birch tree pollen allergy before accessing the therapy.

Betula verrucosa (Itulazax 12 SQ-Bet) for treating moderate to severe allergic rhinitis, conjunctivitis, or both, caused by tree pollen ID6462