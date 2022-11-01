Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
Thousands in last year of life to have disability benefits fast-tracked
More people nearing the end of their lives will receive vital, fast-tracked financial support, thanks to legislation passed last week.
- Fast-tracked access to Personal Independent Payments (PIP), Disability Living Allowance (DLA) and Attendance Allowance (AA) will be extended to people who are in their final year of life.
Thousands more people nearing the end of their life will have fast-tracked access to financial support through the benefits system, thanks to landmark legislation passed last week.
In one of his first major legislative acts as monarch, King Charles III has granted Royal Assent to the Social Security (Special Rules for End of Life) Bill.
This means that people who are thought to be in the final year of their life will be able to receive fast-tracked access to certain benefits, six months earlier than they were able to previously.
This will apply to Personal Independent Payments (PIP), Disability Living Allowance (DLA) and Attendance Allowance (AA).
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride MP said:
It’s hugely important that people in the last year of their life are treated with dignity and receive the financial support they need and deserve quickly.
Extending this support confirms our commitment to alleviating the pressures faced by those who are nearing the end of their lives, and their families.
The Special Rules changes to PIP, DLA and AA will come into effect as soon as practical and follow the same changes made to Universal Credit (UC) and Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) earlier this year.
Those who are eligible will not be required to attend a medical assessment, and in the majority of cases they will receive the highest rate of benefits.
Further Information
- Special Rules for End of Life (SREL) were previously referred to as Special Rules for Terminal Illness (SRTI)
Contact Press Office
Media enquiries for this press release – 0115 965 8781
Follow DWP on:
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/thousands-in-last-year-of-life-to-have-disability-benefits-fast-tracked
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Pensions Dashboards - coming soon to a screen near you18/10/2022 14:10:00
Yesterday (17 October 2022) regulations to enable millions of UK savers to access their pensions information at the touch of a button have been laid before parliament.
£6.4 million boost for employers to support disabled people17/10/2022 13:10:00
New online service will give employers the tools they need to empower and encourage disabled employees and those with health conditions.
DWP Secretary of State outlines plans to boost labour market14/10/2022 15:10:00
The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions outlined plans to boost the labour market yesterday in a bid to kickstart economic growth.
A gold mine for growth and opportunity: Unleashing the full potential of the labour market14/10/2022 10:10:10
The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Chloe Smith yesterday addressed an audience at the Policy Exchange about the labour market.
£122 million employment boost for people receiving mental health support10/10/2022 16:10:00
National roll out for vital NHS service to help 100,000 people managing mental health issues find, stay in or return to work and grow the economy.
Over eight million households to receive second Cost of Living Payment from 8 November04/10/2022 10:20:00
Over 8 million households are set to receive an additional £324 as part of the government’s Cost of Living support package.
Almost 6 million £150 Cost of Living Payments processed for disabled people03/10/2022 09:20:00
As of last week (30 September) the Department for Work and Pensions processed almost six million £150 Disability Cost of Living payments worth around £900 million.
Administrative Earnings Threshold to rise for Universal Credit Jobseekers26/09/2022 13:10:00
Around 114,000 working people on Universal Credit will be supported to boost their wages, helping families improve their prospects and pay.