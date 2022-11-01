Thousands in last year of life to have disability benefits fast-tracked

More people nearing the end of their lives will receive vital, fast-tracked financial support, thanks to legislation passed last week.

Fast-tracked access to Personal Independent Payments (PIP), Disability Living Allowance (DLA) and Attendance Allowance (AA) will be extended to people who are in their final year of life.

Thousands more people nearing the end of their life will have fast-tracked access to financial support through the benefits system, thanks to landmark legislation passed last week.

In one of his first major legislative acts as monarch, King Charles III has granted Royal Assent to the Social Security (Special Rules for End of Life) Bill.

This means that people who are thought to be in the final year of their life will be able to receive fast-tracked access to certain benefits, six months earlier than they were able to previously.

This will apply to Personal Independent Payments (PIP), Disability Living Allowance (DLA) and Attendance Allowance (AA).

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride MP said:

It’s hugely important that people in the last year of their life are treated with dignity and receive the financial support they need and deserve quickly. Extending this support confirms our commitment to alleviating the pressures faced by those who are nearing the end of their lives, and their families.

The Special Rules changes to PIP, DLA and AA will come into effect as soon as practical and follow the same changes made to Universal Credit (UC) and Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) earlier this year.

Those who are eligible will not be required to attend a medical assessment, and in the majority of cases they will receive the highest rate of benefits.

Further Information

Special Rules for End of Life (SREL) were previously referred to as Special Rules for Terminal Illness (SRTI)

