Thousands more beds to help rough sleepers off the streets

£34.6 million awarded across London and over 70 other areas to support rough sleepers.

Funding to provide up to 4,300 additional beds to help people off the streets has been announced as the Government marks the anniversary of its landmark Rough Sleeping Strategy.

The cross-government Rough Sleeping Strategy - backed by £2 billion and building on significant action already taken by the government – was announced in September 2022.

To mark its anniversary, the Department of Levelling Up, Communities and Housing (DLUHC) has today announced new Rough Sleeping Initiative allocations totalling £34.6 million. This money will go to areas most in need of support to help get people off the street more quickly; provide more move-on accommodation; help people keep their tenancies; and provide tailored support.

This funding is on top of the original allocation of up to £500 million over 3 years, announced earlier this year, which has already helped to provide 14,000 beds for rough sleepers and 3,000 staff to provide tailored support across England. This includes helping individuals find work, manage their finances and access mental and physical health services.

The government has a manifesto commitment to end rough sleeping in this parliament. This means rough sleeping is prevented wherever possible and, where it cannot be prevented, it is a rare, brief and non-recurring experience.

Minister for Rough Sleeping Felicity Buchan said:

“One year on from the launch of our ground-breaking strategy we remain as committed as ever to ending rough sleeping. “The full weight of government remains behind this very important pledge, and this can be seen in today’s funding boost to provide thousands more beds and hundreds more support staff into the heart of communities where they are most needed.”

Rough Sleeping Initiative 2022-25 funding forms just one part of a wider package of support for rough sleepers and falls within the £2 billion this Government has committed to spend over three years to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping. The wider package of support includes: