Thousands more jobs thanks to foreign investment growth into Wales
Foreign direct investment into Wales grew significantly in the last year, with large increases in projects secured and jobs created, new figures show.
Wales secured 65 projects in 2024-25, a 23% increase on the previous financial year. This was the second highest increase of any nation or region of the UK.
This saw 2,470 new jobs created in Wales, a 30% increase compared to 2023-24. Again, this was the second highest increase of any nation or region across the UK.
The results have been published by the Department for Business and Trade in its annual report on Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in the UK.
A total of 1,652 jobs were also safeguarded in Wales by direct foreign investment in 2024-25, the highest number of all nations and regions.
Welsh Government works to attract foreign investment to Wales in a number of ways, from promoting our core strengths at sector events to offering advice to companies on areas such potential locations, talent, business networks and links with academia.
Investments in the last year include at Shotton Mill Ltd, which is owned by Turkish corporate Eren Holdings.
The north Wales-based company will become the UK’s largest paper-manufacturing campus thanks to a £1 billion redevelopment. Supported by £13 million Welsh Government funding, it will see 147 jobs safeguarded and create a further 220 when fully commissioned.
Elsewere, Halton Flamgard, which is part of the Finish Halton Group, has relocated to the recently completed RYB1 unit in Ebbw Vale, following an £8.9 million investment by Welsh Government in the low carbon facility. Part of a planned expansion, it will see employee numbers soar at the company from 70 to 168 by 2028.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
“Despite political and economic factors impacting growth globally, Wales has again seen a significant increase in foreign investment.
“There has been a large increase in jobs created through FDI in 2024-25 and the continuing growth of ‘new’ investment into Wales has reached a nine-year high.
“This is proof that our proactive approach to promoting Wales globally as a great place to do business is delivering. From Delhi to San Diego we have further raised the profile of Wales as an outstanding investment destination with key sectors that boast world class capabilities.”
First Minister Eluned Morgan said:
"Creating high quality jobs in key sectors is a priority for this government, and attracting overseas investment is a key part of our economic strategy.
"We are focused as a government on economic growth, and these figures highlight the confidence investors are showing in the Welsh economy. Our International Investment Summit later this year will provide a further opportunity to showcase Wales to the world and attract even more investment into Wales."
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/thousands-more-jobs-thanks-foreign-investment-growth-wales
