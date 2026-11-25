Thousands more offenders will be tagged before they leave prison alongside a pilot of tagging at court in plans to tighten supervision and protect the public.

83 prisons will be tagging offenders before they leave custody by March

Offenders and defendants will also have tags fitted at court in new scheme

Initiative to close gaps in monitoring, cut crime and better protect the public

Thousands more offenders will be fitted with tags before they leave prison under new plans to tighten supervision and protect the public.

This Government’s pioneering scheme, in which tags are fitted to offenders before they have left the prison gates, will expand to 16 prisons from December and then to 50 from January.

By the end of March, 83 prisons will be tagging offenders before they leave, meaning that all prisons across England and Wales where offenders are regularly released with a tagging order will be covered.

Prior to this government’s actions, offenders were not tagged before leaving the prison gate.

This accelerated expansion builds on a successful pilot launched in October 2025 at six prisons across England and Wales, which saw eligible offenders fitted with GPS, alcohol and curfew tags before leaving custody.

In a further crackdown, people either sentenced to electronic monitoring or made to wear tags as part of their bail conditions will have them fitted before leaving court under a new three-month pilot at two London magistrates’ courts.

This new expansion will ensure offenders are subject to tighter supervision from the moment they enter the community and leave them in no doubt that breaches can have serious consequences – protecting the public and avoiding the potential surveillance gap before monitoring begins.

The rollout is part of a £100m investment to expand the use of tagging – which is just one of many tools the Probation Service uses to monitor offenders.

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Alex Norris said:

Criminals and defendants should be under no illusion that leaving prison or court means escaping the watchful eye of the authorities. Tagging is just one of the many tools we use to monitor offenders, but the evidence shows it works. By fitting tags before they even walk through the prison gates or out of court, we’re tightening the net around those who break the law and making sure there is nowhere to hide from the consequences of their actions.

Tagging has been proven to significantly reduce the chances of reoffending which is why we are investing record sums and using new technology to broaden the tools we have to keep the public safe.

A study published last year showed thieves and burglars who were GPS tagged as part of an innovative pilot were around 20% less likely to reoffend, while other evidence showed offenders fitted with curfew tags, which keep them at home during certain hours, were also 20% less likely to reoffend.

That’s why more offenders are tagged in England and Wales than in any other country in Europe.

At the same time, a similar three-month court-based pilot has now launched at Croydon Magistrates’ Court and Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Eligible offenders sentenced to an electronic monitoring requirement, or given electronic monitoring as a condition of bail, will have their tags fitted at court.

This scheme has been made possible by the London Criminal Justice Taskforce, set up to grip London’s record Crown Court backlog by uniting criminal justice partners to cut delays, tackle crime and deliver swifter justice for victims.

The team meet regularly under the joint leadership of the Courts Minister and Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime in London, driving a more joined-up approach across the criminal justice system.

Fitting tags at more prisons and courts will also allow providers to concentrate more of their time on responding to possible breaches as opposed to trying to make installation visits to the homes of offenders.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Probation, Martin Jones, said:

As our recent inspection of electronic monitoring in practice made clear, tagging must happen at the earliest opportunity if it is to protect the public and support rehabilitation. I welcome the plans to expand the ‘tagging at source’ scheme and to prioritise this work, to help ensure victims and the public get the protection and reassurance they deserve.

Tagging is not used in isolation and just one tool used to monitor offenders. Criminals can face being housed in approved premises, curfews, mandatory meeting with probation officers, no contact orders, requirements on where to live and the threat of immediate recall to prison if they break the rules.

The Government is also investing up to £700 million a year in the Probation Service and community services by 2028/29, strengthening its ability to supervise offenders and protect the public.

This comes alongside wider reforms to electronic monitoring, including new restriction zones which will allow probation officers to confine serious sexual and violent offenders to designated areas, with breaches potentially resulting in a return to prison.

Notes to editors: