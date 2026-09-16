Thousands more young people to access help with life's biggest challenges

42 new Young Futures Hubs to open across England, reversing a decade of decline in local youth services.

From Cornwall to Northumberland, mental health services, employment opportunities and crime prevention support to be brought together, making it easier for young people to access help in their local community.

Announcement marks a key milestone for the government’s National Youth Strategy, co-designed by thousands of young people to put power back in their hands, give them the skills they need and expand their opportunities.

Tens of thousands of young people across England will soon benefit from better access to mental health support, employment opportunities and crime prevention services - all working together to offer seamless support - as the government announces the expansion of its Young Futures Hubs programme yesterday.

Young Futures Hubs will help young people tackle some of the biggest challenges they face today, from poor mental health and unemployment, to serious violence.

Alongside providing open access to sports, creative activities and trusted youth workers, each hub will bring together mental health support, skills and training, routes into employment, and crime prevention. It will ensure that young people aged 10 to 18 (up to 25 for those with SEND) can receive seamless, holistic support without having to repeat their story to a different service every time they visit.

Yesterday’s announcement made by Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, confirms that local authorities in England will establish 42 new hubs. This builds on the 8 early adopter hubs already up and running. They will each establish a Young Futures Hub, and receive further support through the Local Youth Transformation programme to strengthen leadership, train their workforce and build lasting local partnerships to deliver high quality youth services in their area.

The programme is a key part of the government’s National Youth Strategy, Youth Matters, launched by Lisa Nandy in December 2025 and co-producedwith 14,000 young people through a landmark ‘State of the Nation’ survey.

The survey highlighted that many young people have been left without access to safe, supportive environments or a community to belong to, while reliance on online interaction has grown in the absence of face-to-face opportunities. In response the National Youth Strategy set out how young people will benefit from over £500 million of government investment, with an ambitious delivery plan to rebuild youth services over the next decade. The move is designed to hand power back to local communities, and allow young people to design services around the skills and opportunities they need to shape their futures.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy said:

Last year we spoke to thousands of young people who told us that they needed somewhere to go, something to do, and someone to talk to. That’s what these new Young Futures Hubs will give them. It is a symbol of this government wrapping their arms around young people, telling them we believe in their generation and that we know they can succeed.

To mark the announcement, new Minister for Young People Vicky Foxcroft visited the Manchester Young Futures Hub, operational since April 2026, which offers physical activity, informal education, mental health support, enterprise schemes and social activities across a network of local venues.

Minister for Young People, Vicky Foxcroft said:

We need to do something different to ensure that young people are supported to thrive. By co-creating every Young Futures Hub and Transformation plan with young people, we are ensuring they are the architects of their own future. It was wonderful to see first-hand the difference the Manchester Young Futures Hub is already making. By backing local authorities and their partners to build services that work, we’re making sure that wherever you grow up in England, you have somewhere to go, something to do, and someone to talk to.

The Young Futures Hubs are part of a major cross-government programme to support young people, including:

Further measures will be announced in the coming weeks, including as part of the government’s response to the forthcoming review into young people and work, led by Alan Milburn.

The next Young Futures Hubs will be established in the following local authorities in England alongside the existing eight ‘early adopter’ Hubs:

Barking and Dagenham

Barnsley

Blackpool

Bolton

Calderdale

Camden

Cornwall

Hackney

Isle of Wight

Kingston upon Hull, City of

Knowsley

Lancashire

Middlesbrough

Newcastle upon Tyne

Northumberland

Oldham

Peterborough

Plymouth

Redcar and Cleveland

Rochdale

Salford

Sandwell

South Tyneside

Stoke-on-Trent

Torbay

Waltham Forest

Notes to editors

Quote from Daniel who uses the Manchester Young Futures Hub:

Powerhouse has helped my confidence and supported me to get into college.

Abbee McLatchie, Acting CEO at the National Youth Agency said:

We welcome the Government’s decision to extend funding for the Young Futures Hubs and Transformation Programme to more areas across England. The programme is already providing valuable evidence of the importance of youth participation in shaping local services, alongside the role of strong partnership working, targeted investment and better workforce planning in strengthening youth work provision. Expanding the programme will support more local authorities to meet their statutory duty and create a larger network of local Young Futures Hubs, providing coordinated, holistic support and early intervention for young people. Designed by and for young people, this further rollout will help ensure that more young people who are at risk of becoming NEET, vulnerable to harm or experiencing poor mental wellbeing receive timely support from a trusted adult in the right setting.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

We need to meet young people where they are, and this expansion is very welcome. While Young Futures Hubs provide vital support to under-18s, our own network of Youth Hubs is giving those aged 18 to 25 the vital help they need to tackle barriers and move towards employment. Located in libraries, football clubs and community centres, our Youth Hubs - similar to those in the Netherlands- will help turn the tide on youth unemployment as we work towards half a million opportunities to earn or learn.

Minister for Sentencing, Human Rights and Technology Jake Richards said:

I am delighted that the government has taken another step towards our commitment to opening 50 Young Futures Hubs before the end of the Parliament. A ‘prevention-first’ approach is critical for reducing the number of children entering our criminal justice system and these hubs will help tackle the root causes of offending, provide vital early support, and improve life chances for young people.

Minister for Policing and Crime Sarah Jones said:

Every young person deserves the chance to thrive, no matter where they grow up. Young Futures Hubs will bring together trusted adults, positive opportunities and vital support in one place, helping young people access the services they need, when they need them. By stepping in earlier and connecting young people with the right support, these hubs will help prevent vulnerable children from being drawn into crime, build confidence and skills, and give more young people the opportunity to fulfil their potential. They are a vital part of our plan to halve knife crime, helping ensure young people get the support they need before problems escalate and lives are put at risk.

The Government recently published its plan to halve knife crime in the next decade: Protecting lives, building hope: a plan to halve knife crime - GOV.UK

The Young Futures Hubs programme is supported across government by the Department for Work and Pensions, the Department for Education, the Department for Health and Social Care, the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice, aligning youth services with employment support, education, and crime prevention.

It follows the success of the eight early adopter Young Futures Hubs in Birmingham, Brighton and Hove, Bristol, County Durham, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and Tower Hamlets.

Some local authorities will receive funding to establish two Hubs, the full details of this will be published on gov.uk on 16 September.

Early adopter local authorities Birmingham, County Durham, Leeds, Manchester, and Nottingham are receiving additional funding to establish a second Young Futures Hub as part of the wider rollout of this programme. Minister Foxcroft informed Manchester City Council about their additional funding during her visit on 15 September.

Local government spending on youth services fell by 73% between 2010/11 and 2022/23, with more than 1,000 youth centres closing and over 4,500 youth worker roles being lost.

A total of £70 million is being distributed by the UK Government to local authorities to establish Young Futures Hubs and deliver Local Youth Transformation projects between 2026/27 and 2028/29.

Up to £500k will be made available for each local authority delivering Local Youth Transformation projects.

Up to £125k of capital funding will be made available for each Young Futures Hub for light touch refurbishments and/or digital projects.

Up to £300k will be made available per annum for each Young Futures Hub to operate.

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