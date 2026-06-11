Thousands moved closer to work with support from landmark employment scheme

Thousands of disabled people and those with health conditions and more complex barriers have moved closer to work following support from the Government’s landmark Supported Employment scheme.

14,000 disabled people and those with health conditions already receiving personalised, specialist support through Connect to Work — with starts already ramping up and set to grow significantly as the programme expands.

First official statistics show encouraging early signs, with more than a thousand people helped into secure employment -positive results given the programme is still in its infancy.

Programme on track to support 300,000 people by the end of the decade, as part of the Government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity and move from a welfare state to a working state.

Launched last year – and backed by £1 billion over this parliament – the Connect to Work Programme is breaking down barriers to opportunity by helping sick or disabled people, and those with more complex barriers, move out of poverty and into secure employment.

The programme funds support in all areas across England and Wales. Participants – who don’t need to be receiving benefits – can access intensive, one-to-one support from specialist advisers who work around them – meeting in GP surgeries, local cafés, parks or community hubs, wherever feels right for the individual.

The first tranche of data published today shows that despite only being in its first year and most areas opening their services in the later stage of 2025/26:

Between April 2025 and March 2026, 14,000 participants started on the programme. Numbers grew steadily throughout the year, reaching 4,200 new starters in March 2026.

1,600 of those who were out-of-work started in a job, thanks to the programme.

Between April 2025 and March 2026, over a quarter of people who received Connect to Work support were aged 16 to 24.

It’s part of the Government’s drive to move from a welfare state to a working state and fix the broken system it inherited, with 2.8 million people currently out of work due to ill-health.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

For too long, disabled people and those with health conditions were written off - denied the chance to work and the financial security that comes with a good job. Connect to Work is built on a simple belief that with the right support, built around the individual, people can and do get into work. Today’s figures prove it. Thousands of people are now closer to working, earning and building better lives, and this is just the beginning.

In total, 14,000 people have received tailored support to move closer to employment. With the programme still in its early stages, numbers are expected to grow substantially - rising to 300,000 people across England and Wales by the end of the decade.

Advisers take time to understand each person’s health condition, complex barriers and circumstances, then work with them to remove whatever stands in the way of work, including by: * matching people to jobs that suit their individual needs and circumstances providing practical skills support, such as CV writing, to help people get into and progress at work * working directly with employers to recruit and retain disabled workers continuing to offer support once participants are in work, to help them stay in their role

Mandy Skinner, Chief Executive of Hounslow Council and Chair of the West London Alliance - A Connect to Work delivery area- Health & Employment Board said:

This programme shows what’s possible when health and employment systems truly work together. We are proud to have pioneered the approach of fully integrating services across primary and secondary care here in West London. The next phase is about deepening that approach through data-led integration, so we can reach more residents and support them into sustainable work.

Cllr Stephen Cowan, Leader of Hammersmith & Fulham Council said:

It’s simply excellent that supporting people to access meaningful work is at the heart of the government’s programme for a fairer Britain. For some years now, the councils that make up the West London Alliance have been working together on this agenda to pioneer new approaches which are local, integrated and people-centred.

Today, the Government also confirmed the final funding agreement for South East Wales - up to £32.5 million to support around 9,100 people into work by 2030, so every area is now mobilising support across England and Wales.

Connect to Work sits at the heart of the Government’s wider £3.5 billion employment support package, which includes the national rollout of WorkWell, a proven work and health support service that will help up to 250,000 people get back to health and move closer to work.

Additional information

Connect to Work Official Statistics are published on GOV.UK, labelled as Official Statistics in Development, and will be published quarterly.

Data covers activity April 2025 to March 2026 across England and Wales – during this period delivery was rolling out and ramping up.

The published data reports delivery on the 41 Connect to Work delivery areas that were open to participants by end March 2026. Of these, only 14 areas have delivery data for six months or more for the 2025/26 financial year.

Data for Greater Manchester Mayoral Strategic Authority is not included as they are using their Connect to Work funding to pilot their Prevention Demonstrator, so there are differences in programme funding and structure.

The South East Wales funding agreement is worth up to £32.5 million, supporting around 9,100 people until 2030.

This brings the total funding confirmed to local areas for Connect to Work to £1.2bn; £1.1bn to England and £64.1m to Wales.

Connect to Work runs across England and Wales. The programme funding has been granted to 49 Delivery Areas*.

Programme rollout up to 31 March 2026: Date area opened to first participant starts** Connect to Work Delivery Areas 28/04/2025 Greater London – West London Alliance 16/06/2025 East Sussex 30/06/2025 Kent & Medway 01/07/2025 Hertfordshire, Gloucestershire 14/07/2025 Greater Lancashire 21/07/2025 Greater London – Central London Forward 01/08/2025 South Yorkshire 11/08/2025 Greater Essex 01/09/2025 Greater London – Local London, Solent 22/09/2025 Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin 30/09/2025 West Midlands Combined Authority 01/10/2025 Suffolk, Worcestershire, North East 14/10/2025 Warwickshire 15/10/2025 Surrey 03/11/2025 West Sussex & Brighton, South Midlands 12/11/2025 Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, Oxfordshire 19/11/2025 Norfolk 24/11/2025 Staffs and Stoke on Trent 02/12/2025 Greater London – South London Partnership 12/12/2025 South West Wales 15/12/2025 Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland 05/01/2026 Cumbria 12/01/2026 Tees Valley, Mid Wales 19/01/2026 Hampshire, Swindon and Wiltshire, Cheshire and Warrington 26/01/2026 Berkshire 16/02/2026 West Yorkshire 02/03/2026 East Midlands 06/03/2026 Greater Lincolnshire, Liverpool City Region 10/03/2026 York and North Yorkshire 17/03/2026 West of England 23/03/2026 Dorset 30/03/2026 Cornwall and Isles of Scilly



*The Greater Manchester Combined Authority is included as a Connect to Work delivery area but will not feature in statistical releases as they are using their Connect to Work funding to pilot their Prevention Demonstrator via their Integrated Settlement.

**This is the date a Connect to Work service opened for participants in that area. Many Connect to Work areas have chosen a phased approach to opening their services, to fit with other local provision and ensure effective roll out. Local services may become fully operational across the area at a later date than listed here, depending on local plans.