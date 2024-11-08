Thousands of cancers caught early through NHS lung checks

More than 5,000 people in England have been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier thanks to an innovative NHS initiative, which uses mobile scanning trucks to visit local communities.

The NHS Targeted Lung Health Check Programme is the biggest initiative in NHS history aimed at improving early lung cancer diagnosis, and is specifically targeted at areas of the country with the highest rates of lung cancer.

The latest NHS data shows that 5,037 lung cancers have now been found through the programme since its launch in 2019.

Data also shows that more than three-quarters (76%) of the lung cancers identified by the programme were found at the earliest stages of one and two, when it is potentially curable. People diagnosed with lung cancer at the earliest stages are nearly 20 times more likely to survive for five years than those whose cancer is caught late.

Using a mix of hospital services and roving scanning trucks that visit convenient community sites, such as supermarket carparks, sports stadiums and town centres, in-depth lung health checks are carried out on current and past smokers.

NHS data also shows that more than a third of people diagnosed with lung cancer from the most deprived areas of England were diagnosed at an earlier stage since the targeted lung health checks initiative began.

Dame Cally Palmer, NHS Cancer Director, said: “These lung checks can save lives, so it’s fantastic that the NHS has been able to diagnose thousands of people at an early stage when lung cancer is potentially curable.

“The targeted lung health check programme is a new model of care with a community focus, making it easier for people to come forward in a way that works for them, whether in a supermarket car park or a sports stadium. It has been amazing to see the response, and initiatives like this will make a big difference in improving cancer survival for people throughout the country.”

NHS data shows there was a 7.4% improvement in lung cancer early diagnosis rates by the NHS last year (April 2023 to March 2024) compared to the period before COVID-19 (March 2019 to February 2020).

Lung cancer is the third commonest type of cancer in the UK, with 72% of cases caused by smoking, leading to around 35,000 deaths each year.

Among the symptoms of lung cancer are a long-standing cough that gets worse, coughing up blood, persistent breathlessness, continuing tiredness or lack of energy, and an unexplained loss of weight or appetite.

Under the programme, current and past smokers aged between 55 and 74 are invited to speak with a nurse or other healthcare professional about their lung health and, if they have a higher chance of developing cancer, are offered a Computerised Tomography (CT) scan of their lungs on a mobile scanning unit.

The UK National Screening Committee and Government announced the Targeted Lung health Check Programme should be fully rolled out across the country by 2030.

One person who has benefited from an earlier cancer diagnosis thanks to the NHS Targeted Lung Health Check Programme is David Assheton, 70 years-old from Rugby.

David, a former mechanic, led an active lifestyle, regularly playing hockey, tennis and cycling. Despite feeling perfectly healthy, he was one of many people in his area who received an invitation for a lung health check and decided to get checked. During the scan, which took place in a mobile unit at a local supermarket car park, a small nodule was discovered on his lung.

He underwent surgery to remove the nodule and, thanks to early detection, no further treatment was needed. Follow-up appointments confirmed David was clear of cancer.

David said: “My first scan was in a Sainsbury’s car park, and the appointment was very well organised. It was followed by a call and another scan because they found a suspicious nodule. I was told not to worry and was given an operation date, which came around fairly quickly. On the day of the operation, I was anxious as I did not know what to expect, having never been admitted to a hospital before.

“I was shocked to learn I had cancer in the first place and thought dealing with it was quite an inconvenience given how fit I was. Despite being apprehensive about everything, I was amazed at how quickly I recovered from surgery. I was walking within a week and back to playing hockey just six weeks after my operation. You’d be surprised to know that I had an operation at all!

“I had the operation, spent five days in the hospital, and was told that 10% of my right lung had been removed. Fortunately, no further action was needed as they caught it early. I have another follow-up soon, and I hope that I am all clear and cancer will not come near me again.

“As a former mechanic, I like to think of health checks like preventative servicing for your car. Just as your car needs regular servicing, your body needs it too. So go and get checked!”

NHS leaders want everyone who receives an invite for a lung health check to attend, regardless of whether they think they are in good health or not.

Paula Chadwick, Chief Executive of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, said: “It is fantastic to see that more lives continue to be saved through the Targeted Lung Health Checks and we urge everyone who is invited to take up the opportunity.

“As David’s experience shows, you can be fit, healthy and have no symptoms but still have lung cancer, so it is so important to have the check. It could save your life.”

Lung cancer does not usually cause noticeable symptoms until it’s spread through the lungs or into other parts of the body.

Cancer Research UK’s Chief Executive, Michelle Mitchell, said: “Lung cancer continues to cause more deaths in the UK than any other cancer. Early diagnosis saves lives, which is why lung screening for people at high risk of the disease is so important.

“Thanks to the dedicated work of NHS staff, today’s figures reveal that the programme in England is already having a huge impact on people’s lives by bringing care into the community and offering stop smoking support. Expanding the programme across England will help to catch more cancers, and we hope to see targeted lung screening implemented across the UK so people can benefit from potentially life-saving checks. It’s essential that people can access help to quit smoking both during and after the programme.”

If anyone has symptoms of lung cancer, they should visit their GP straight away and not wait for a lung health check.