Thousands of carers’ benefits transferred

Scotland’s carers getting more financial support through Social Security Scotland.

Around 118,000 unpaid carers who were receiving Carer’s Allowance have had their benefit awards safely and securely transferred to Social Security Scotland’s Carer Support Payment.

Carer Support Payment began rolling out across Scotland in November 2023 to replace Carer’s Allowance delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Since the formation of Social Security Scotland in 2018, the Scottish Government has delivered more financial support for unpaid carers in Scotland under a very different social security system, rooted in dignity, fairness and respect.

Carer’s Allowance Supplement provides up to £587 a year while Young Carer Grant offers over £390 each year to carers aged 16-18 years. These payments are only available in Scotland.

Carer Support Payment has also been extended to enable more carers in full time education to access the payment.

Further improvements to carer benefits in Scotland are planned within the next six months. This includes extension of Young Carer Grant to 19-year-olds and a new payment worth up to £520 a year for carers who are caring for more than one person.

Extending eligibility for financial support following the death of the cared-for person from 8 to 12 weeks is also amongst the plans.

Social Justice Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“We are supporting over 126,000 unpaid carers in Scotland through devolved carer benefits, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to improving social security, under a kinder system that treats people with dignity and respect. “It was always our intention that once carers’ benefits had successfully transferred to Carer Support Payment, we’d deliver even more changes to help make a difference to carers’ lives. “Unpaid carers make a huge contribution within our communities and I’m proud to be able to improve the financial support available to them in Scotland.”

Background

Information on the improvements for carers can be found at: The Carer’s Assistance (Miscellaneous and Consequential Amendments, Revocation, Transitional and Saving Provisions) (Scotland) Regulations 2025

The ‘case transfer’ process, which provides for the transfer of Carer’s Allowance awards for carers in Scotland from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) onto Carer Support Payment administered by Social Security Scotland, began in February 2024 and is now complete.

The most recent client survey on the experiences of the case transfer process, published in September this year, found that more than three quarters of those who had their award transferred to Carer Support Payment:

rated their overall experience with Social Security Scotland as either ‘very good’ or ‘good’.

told us that their communication from Social Security Scotland was clear, easy to understand and had a friendly tone.

felt informed about the case transfer process.

Subject to Parliamentary approval, carers from March next year may be eligible to receive Carer Support, a new benefit combining three components:

Carer Support Payment – the Scottish equivalent of Carer’s Allowance (£83.30 per week)

Scottish Carer Supplement – replaces Carer’s Allowance Supplement, an extra, more regular payment for carers in Scotland receiving Carer Support Payment (£11.29 per week)

Carer Additional Person Payment – an extra payment of £520 per year, paid weekly, available to people caring for more than one person. Carers may be eligible for more than one Carer Additional Person Payment if they are caring for more than one additional person.

Other changes proposed include:

Extending eligibility for the Young Carer Grant to 19-year-olds from November

Extending eligibility for Carer Support following the death of the cared-for person from 8 to 12 weeks.

Removing the requirement for carers to have cared for a certain period before they can continue to get support, when they have a temporary break from caring

To find out more on the social security support for unpaid carers visit mygov.scot/carers

Information on other support, such as financial support, wellbeing support and short breaks from caring, can be found at Help if you're a carer – mygov.scot