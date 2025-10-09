Scottish Government
|Printable version
Thousands of carers’ benefits transferred
Scotland’s carers getting more financial support through Social Security Scotland.
Around 118,000 unpaid carers who were receiving Carer’s Allowance have had their benefit awards safely and securely transferred to Social Security Scotland’s Carer Support Payment.
Carer Support Payment began rolling out across Scotland in November 2023 to replace Carer’s Allowance delivered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
Since the formation of Social Security Scotland in 2018, the Scottish Government has delivered more financial support for unpaid carers in Scotland under a very different social security system, rooted in dignity, fairness and respect.
Carer’s Allowance Supplement provides up to £587 a year while Young Carer Grant offers over £390 each year to carers aged 16-18 years. These payments are only available in Scotland.
Carer Support Payment has also been extended to enable more carers in full time education to access the payment.
Further improvements to carer benefits in Scotland are planned within the next six months. This includes extension of Young Carer Grant to 19-year-olds and a new payment worth up to £520 a year for carers who are caring for more than one person.
Extending eligibility for financial support following the death of the cared-for person from 8 to 12 weeks is also amongst the plans.
Social Justice Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville said:
“We are supporting over 126,000 unpaid carers in Scotland through devolved carer benefits, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to improving social security, under a kinder system that treats people with dignity and respect.
“It was always our intention that once carers’ benefits had successfully transferred to Carer Support Payment, we’d deliver even more changes to help make a difference to carers’ lives.
“Unpaid carers make a huge contribution within our communities and I’m proud to be able to improve the financial support available to them in Scotland.”
Background
Information on the improvements for carers can be found at: The Carer’s Assistance (Miscellaneous and Consequential Amendments, Revocation, Transitional and Saving Provisions) (Scotland) Regulations 2025
The ‘case transfer’ process, which provides for the transfer of Carer’s Allowance awards for carers in Scotland from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) onto Carer Support Payment administered by Social Security Scotland, began in February 2024 and is now complete.
The most recent client survey on the experiences of the case transfer process, published in September this year, found that more than three quarters of those who had their award transferred to Carer Support Payment:
- rated their overall experience with Social Security Scotland as either ‘very good’ or ‘good’.
- told us that their communication from Social Security Scotland was clear, easy to understand and had a friendly tone.
- felt informed about the case transfer process.
Subject to Parliamentary approval, carers from March next year may be eligible to receive Carer Support, a new benefit combining three components:
Carer Support Payment – the Scottish equivalent of Carer’s Allowance (£83.30 per week)
Scottish Carer Supplement – replaces Carer’s Allowance Supplement, an extra, more regular payment for carers in Scotland receiving Carer Support Payment (£11.29 per week)
Carer Additional Person Payment – an extra payment of £520 per year, paid weekly, available to people caring for more than one person. Carers may be eligible for more than one Carer Additional Person Payment if they are caring for more than one additional person.
Other changes proposed include:
Extending eligibility for the Young Carer Grant to 19-year-olds from November
Extending eligibility for Carer Support following the death of the cared-for person from 8 to 12 weeks.
Removing the requirement for carers to have cared for a certain period before they can continue to get support, when they have a temporary break from caring
To find out more on the social security support for unpaid carers visit mygov.scot/carers
Information on other support, such as financial support, wellbeing support and short breaks from caring, can be found at Help if you're a carer – mygov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/thousands-of-carers-benefits-transferred/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Secure bed capacity09/10/2025 12:05:00
Laying the foundations of a more sustainable and resilient care system.
Music programme boosts children’s wellbeing09/10/2025 10:20:00
More than 450,000 take part in initiative.
A Fresh Start with Independence08/10/2025 15:10:00
FM: Scots should make choices that best serve Scotland’s interests.
Bill passed to help prevent domestic homicides and suicides08/10/2025 13:20:00
New review process will ensure lessons are learned from each case.
Residential rehabilitation funding08/10/2025 10:05:00
An innovative funding programme to help make sure residential rehabilitation placements are available where they are most needed has been extended by the Scottish Government.
Scottish Household Survey childcare results published07/10/2025 16:25:00
Results published today from the Scottish Household Survey 2024 show that 83% of households with a two to five year old child (not yet at school) used at least one form of childcare, similar to previous years.
More funding to tackle child poverty07/10/2025 15:05:00
Projects aimed at tackling child poverty across the country will receive increased, multi-year funding thanks to a boost from the Scottish Government.