Thousands of children protected from abuse under victim reforms

Thousands more children will be protected from vile sex offenders under amendments to the Victims and Courts Bill tabled in Parliament yesterday (Monday 20 October).

Parental responsibility to be automatically restricted where a child is born of rape

Reforms to also apply to parents convicted of serious sexual offences against any child – not just their own

Amendments to the Victims and Courts Bill part of Government’s Plan for Change to protect children and restore faith in justice system

The new measures will see parental responsibility automatically restricted in cases of children born of rape, and when a parent is convicted of serious sex offences against any child. This means a parent can no longer take active steps in their child’s life, including making decisions over their schooling, medical care or trips abroad.

The move delivers on the long-term campaign of Natalie Fleet MP, Baroness Harman and Jess Asato MP and will provide greater protection for vulnerable children.

Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, yesterday said:

These reforms mark a crucial step forward in restoring faith in our justice system. Automatically restricting parental responsibility in cases of rape where it has led to the birth of a child and serious child sexual offences sends a clear message: the rights and safety of children come first. This Government is committed to standing up for victims and ensuring that those who commit the most vile crimes against children are never in a position to cause further harm.

Natalie Fleet MP yesterday said:

This amendment will finally offer protection for not only children born of rape, but also the mothers, who have until now always lived in fear of their rapists interfering in the lives of their children through their parental responsibility rights. This change will end that fear. It puts the rights of survivors above the rights of rapists and signals a landmark shift in how this country’s legal system values safety, dignity, and truth. It will deliver powerful, lasting change for thousands of women and children and I am delighted that this Government has listened to our concerns and acted so swiftly.

To ensure swift protection for families, restriction will happen immediately following sentencing, removing the necessity to apply through the family court.

Restricting parental responsibility for children born of rape protects two victims – the mother and the child – from the influence of abusive and undeserving fathers, whereas removing the right for those convicted of serious sex offences against any child builds on the existing measure to restrict responsibility for those who have abused their own child.

Minister for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, Minister Davies-Jones, yesterday said:

These reforms will shield both mothers and children from the heinous actions of predatory parents as part of our mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade under our Plan for Change. I’m proud to support these amendments, which build on the tireless campaigning of Natalie Fleet MP, Baroness Harman, and Jess Asato MP who have been unwavering in their advocacy for the protection of children and women.”

This move follows the expansion of the government’s innovative Pathfinder pilot, which aims to improve the court experience and outcomes for children and parents involved in private family law proceedings - including those who have experience of domestic abuse.

