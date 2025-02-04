Thousands of children to be supported thanks to multi-million expansion of innovation in family courts

Families, children and victims of domestic abuse will be spared the trauma of going to court thanks to a multi-million-pound expansion of an innovative pilot across Wales and West Yorkshire.

Funding boost to benefit up to 8,000 families in Wales and West Yorkshire

New data shows “Pathfinder” courts resolve cases quicker - tackling backlogs and shielding children from further trauma

Flagship family mediation voucher scheme extended for a year

The £12.5 million funding boost comes as new figures published yesterday (3 February) show the Pathfinder scheme is resolving cases faster, with family court backlogs reduced by half in pilot areas.

The Pathfinder pilot works by bringing together local authorities, police and support services to gather and share information on cases as early as possible.

This saves children and families from having to go through unnecessary and potentially hostile hearings. As part of delivering on its Plan for Change and mission to halve violence against women and girls, the scheme also provides extra support to victims of domestic abuse.

New figures published yesterday show the approach is working, with cases being resolved 11 weeks quicker, and the backlog of cases reducing by 50 per cent across both Dorset and North Wales.

Lord Ponsonby, the Minister for Family Justice, yesterday said:

For too long families have been pitted against each other in the court room, or abusers have hijacked proceedings to continue campaigns of cruelty. Children and vulnerable people bear the brunt of this, and it must stop. Pathfinder has been welcomed as a less adversarial approach, and early evidence shows it’s working. This is another important step to achieving our promise of halving violence against women and girls.

A primary focus of the courts is improving information sharing between agencies to allow for more informed decision making, fewer bureaucratic hearings, less time in court and quicker resolution to cases. The courts can also offer specialist support to victims of domestic abuse through Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (IDVAs).

To further help separating families resolve conflict, the Government’s family mediation vouchers scheme will also be extended to March 2026.

The programme, which provides £500 to help couples settle issues before they get to court, has provided helped over 37,700 families to date, with early analysis showing 70 per cent of recipients reach a whole or partial agreement thanks to mediation.

Since the voucher scheme was introduced in April 2021, the number of applications being made to court has dropped - avoiding thousands of these cases a year, which could save taxpayers millions of pounds.

There were 50,807 private law applications in 2023, compared to 55,711 in 2020.

It also saves families, especially children, from a potentially length and damaging court process.

Domestic Abuse Commissioner Nicole Jacobs yesterday said:

Improving the Family Court is a key priority for my office. It is clear to me that Pathfinder Courts recognize the impact of domestic abuse and consider children’s needs much earlier than in the traditional Family Court. I believe this approach is essential to ensuring the protection of victims in the family justice system. I welcome Government’s commitment to this pilot and look forward to seeing its influence on all Family Courts.

The family mediation voucher scheme was introduced in 2021 as a pilot to help relieve backlogs in the family court caused by the pandemic.

Further information

The Pathfinder pilot launched in Dorset and North Wales in February 2022, it expanded to South East Wales in April 2024, and Birmingham in May 2024.

The expansion is set to launch in Mid and West Wales on 3 March, and in West Yorkshire on 3 June.

In 2020 The Harm Panel, comprised of experts on the family justice system, was convened to draw together evidence and published a report on private law children cases. It recommended reform to the Child Arrangements Programme (CAP), which is the process that the family court follows when settling disputes between separating parties involving children.

The Pathfinder pilot was designed in response to this recommendation to achieve the reform of private law by trialling a more investigative approach which better supports victims of domestic abuse and other harms.

