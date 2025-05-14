Thousands of Civil Service roles moved out of London in latest reform to the state

Civil servant roles, including senior leadership, will be relocated to 13 locations across the UK to develop and deliver policy closer to communities

Thousands of Civil Servants - including senior leaders - will be based in towns and cities across the UK to work with frontline workers and local leaders.

New digital and AI campus in Manchester and energy campus in Aberdeen to turbocharge local talent and expertise in these communities.

As part of our Plan for Change to re-wire the state, 11 central London offices will be closed including one of the largest Whitehall buildings - saving £94m per year - as the number of roles in the capital is reduced by 12,000.

Thousands of civil service jobs will be relocated to 13 towns and cities across the country as part of our Plan for Change.

The shake up will require more senior and policy roles to be based outside London. This will deliver and develop government policy closer to the communities it affects as part of a more productive and agile state.

The plans will see officials working closely with frontline workers, facilitating greater understanding of the real issues facing local services and people, and how central government policy can support them.

Changes will be introduced so talented young people from across the UK are able to progress straight from school or university into the Civil Service and rise all the way up to the most senior roles, without ever having worked in Whitehall.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, said:

To deliver our Plan for Change, we are taking more decision-making out of Whitehall and moving it closer to communities all across the UK. By relocating thousands of Civil Service roles we will not only save taxpayers money, we will make this Government one that better reflects the country it serves. We will also be making sure that Government jobs support economic growth throughout the country. As we radically reform the state, we are going to make it much easier for talented people everywhere to join the Civil Service and help us rebuild Britain.

As part of the spending review, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden has written to all departments requiring them to relocate key roles and strengthen the Government’s presence around the UK.

Government departments now will submit plans for how many roles they plan to move to each of the locations as part of the spending review.

Departments will be assessed on their commitments to the programme as part of the spending review. As well as increasing the number of officials working in Greater Manchester and Aberdeen, where two new government campuses will be created, roles will be created in Birmingham, Leeds, Cardiff, Glasgow, Darlington, Newcastle and Tyneside, Sheffield, Bristol, Edinburgh, Belfast and York.

The changes are projected to bring £729m in local economic benefits to these areas between 2024 and 2030.

New Regional Government Campuses

Under the plans and to accelerate the delivery of the Missions, three major new Government campuses will be created.

Government campuses involve departments moving skilled roles to the same town or city to boost collaboration - bringing civil servants with different skills and expertise but the same policy or delivery focus, to solve issues and improve services for working people across the country.

The first two of these, the new Government Digital and AI Innovation Campus and Energy Campus, will be in Manchester and Aberdeen.

Manchester is already home to the second HQs of DSIT and DCMS, as well as a key base for GCHQ. The new campus will harness the city’s reputation as a global digital hub.

Aberdeen is the site of DESNZ’s second HQ, and the new HQ for Great British Energy.

The new campuses will partner with local government and universities to deliver the government’s missions, improve the talent pipeline into Government and boost growth and opportunity.

Supporting Senior Civil Service Careers Outside London

To ensure those based outside of London have equal professional growth and development opportunities, with full end-to-end careers, the Government will locate 50% of UK-based Senior Civil Servants in regional offices by 2030.

This will be supported by a new ambition for the Fast Stream programme to have 50% of placements offered outside of London by 2030, making it increasingly possible for future leaders and managers to progress in their careers without ever needing to work in the capital.

A new ‘Career Launch Apprenticeship’ programme will also open for applications this Summer, starting in 2026. The Level 3 Business Administrator apprenticeship programme will train up future civil servants based in Birmingham and Manchester, as well as London.

A new secondment scheme will also be developed and launched, in partnership with the Local Government Association, with Civil Servants placed directly with local authorities, building links within regions, and ensuring those delivering policy, experience first hand the work of local government and the services they provide.

Making Savings in London

Alongside the relocation of jobs, 11 London office buildings will be closed over the next five years and the number of London based civil servants will reduce by 12,000 by 2030 - down from 95,000 FTE staff to 83,000 - as the government focuses on saving taxpayer money and delivering better public services across all parts of the UK.

The move is set to deliver £94 million in savings annually by 2032, by getting rid of large, expensive London real estate. The plans include the closure of two major Westminster government buildings - 102 Petty France, one of the largest government buildings in London and home to 7,000 FTE staff, and 39 Victoria Street - which together cost tens of millions of pounds a year.