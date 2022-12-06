Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Thousands of families protected from homelessness with extra £50 million government support
Thousands of vulnerable families will be protected from homelessness this winter thanks to an extra £50 million of government support.
- Funding is targeted at those who need it most and will help households at risk of eviction pay rent arrears or secure a new place to live
- Boost for councils comes on top of £316 million Homelessness Prevention Grant
- Part of a £2 billion package of government support to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping over the next three years
Councils will have the flexibility to target the additional financial support at those who need it most. This may include helping households at risk of eviction pay off their rent arrears or supporting families struggling to secure a new home with their search and deposits.
The funding is on top of £316 million Homeless Prevention Grant already allocated to councils for 2022-23 year and is part of a £2 billion package of government support to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping over the next three years.
Minister for Housing and Homelessness, Felicity Buchan yesterday said:
We understand that many people are struggling this winter and we are taking action to protect vulnerable families at risk of homelessness this Christmas.
The increased support will make a real difference to those most at risk by helping them to pay their rents or find new homes.
This follows a £200 million Single Homelessness Accommodation Programme (SHAP), which will deliver up to 2,4000 homes by March 2025 for people already experiencing or at risk of experiencing rough sleeping. Details on how local authorities can apply for this funding will be published shortly.
Millions of vulnerable families will also benefit this winter from a wider raft of cost of living support from the Government, including assistance with energy bills and direct payments of £1,200.
See details of local authority allocations.
