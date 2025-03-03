Thousands of fish released to restock Cheshire river

A total of 4,000 fish, including chub dace and roach, have been released into the River Weaver at two key locations in Cheshire.

The restocking aims to help replenish populations after two pollution incidents in October 2023, which sadly led to the loss of thousands of fish.

The two key locations include Mill Island Weir and downstream in “The Willows” area.

Restocking is done where natural population numbers have been depleted or to create new fisheries and opportunities for anglers. It occurs in winter because water temperatures are low and this minimises any stress on the fish, giving them the best possible survival rates.

An image of the team restocking fish into the River Weaver

February is a good time to introduce the fish into rivers, as it enables them to acclimatise to their new surroundings, ahead of their spawning season in the spring.

Fish also play a critical role in sustaining a river’s finely-balanced eco-system, so the wider natural environment will also get a helping hand, as a result of the restocking.

James Grosscurth, Fisheries Officer for the Environment Agency in Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire, recently said:

Sometimes our native fish populations need a helping hand, particularly following pollution incidents. After careful and consistent monitoring, increased agricultural site inspections and enforcement and an enhanced officer presence upstream of Nantwich Lake, we were pleased to confirm that the water quality in the River Weaver can provide a healthy habitat for thousands of new recruits. This first restocking will form part of a three-year program, funded by rod licence income, to encourage natural recovery. Our thanks go to Nantwich Angling Society who have been working tirelessly, alongside our officers, to help make this happen.

All of the fish introduced to the Weaver have been reared at the Environment Agency’s National Coarse Fish Farm in Calverton, Nottinghamshire.

Every year, the Environment Agency stocks almost half a million fish of nine different species into England’s rivers. Being the principal supply of coarse fish for 32 years, the fish farm plays a crucial role to help improve fisheries around the country.

Close up of fish entering the river during restocking.

Fisheries officers use data from national surveys to identify where there are problems with poor breeding, issues with survival rates, or where numbers have been impacted following a pollution incident.

These surveys help the officers ensure that fish are released into the right locations and where the need is greatest as well as supporting angling clubs to boost local fishing spots.

Fisheries Officers inspect rod licences 24/7 throughout the North West, and work continually on cases of illegal fishing and other associated fisheries crime. Fishing illegally can result in a fine of up to £2,500, and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.

It’s easy to buy a rod fishing licence online. Get yours here: Buy a rod fishing licence: When you need a licence - GOV.UK

illegal fishing and other offences can be reported to the Environment Agency’s Incident Hotline on 0800 807060.