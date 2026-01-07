Thousands of lives to be saved under bold new Road Safety Strategy

New road safety strategy shows that the government is listening and leading: together, we can build a safer future for all UK road users.

government announces its first road safety strategy in over a decade, with a plan to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Britain’s roads by 65% by 2035

new consultations on minimum learning period for learner drivers, eye tests for older drivers and lowering the alcohol limit for driving to help prevent causes of collisions

the strategy will help save thousands of lives and deliver on the government’s commitment to growth, safer communities and easing pressure on the NHS

The first road safety strategy in more than a decade will save thousands of lives on the nation’s roads by tackling drink driving, improving training for young drivers and introducing mandatory eye tests for older motorists.

Launched today (7 January 2026), the strategy sets out an ambitious plan to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Britain’s roads by 65% by 2035, with an even more stretching target of 70% for children under 16.

Approximately 4 people die on Britain’s roads every day, with thousands more seriously injured each year, but through targeted action on speeding, drink and drug driving, not wearing seat belts and mobile phone use, thousands of these tragedies can be prevented.

The government will consult on lowering the drink drive limit in England and Wales, which has remained unchanged since 1967 and is currently the highest in Europe.

In 2023, 1 in 6 road fatalities involved drink driving, but a consultation will explore the use of preventative technology, such as alcohol interlock devices and new powers to suspend driving licences for those suspected of drink or drug driving offences.

This could mean that, in future, some drink drive offenders might be required to have one of these devices fitted to their vehicle as a condition of being allowed to drive again.

With the number of older drivers continuing to rise as Britain’s population ages, a consultation on mandatory eyesight testing for those over 70 will be launched, while options for cognitive testing will also be developed to protect all road users.

New measures will also target the growing problem of illegal number plates, including ‘ghost’ plates designed to fool camera systems, while also cracking down on uninsured drivers and vehicles without a valid MOT.

Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander, said:

Every life lost on our roads is a tragedy that devastates families and communities. For too long, progress on road safety has stalled. This strategy marks a turning point. We are taking decisive action to make our roads safer for everyone, from new drivers taking their first lessons to older motorists wanting to maintain their independence. The measures we are announcing today will save thousands of lives over the coming decade.

Local Transport Minister, Lilian Greenwood, said:

Our vision with this ambitious road safety strategy is clear: to ensure that people can travel safely on our roads however they choose. One of the hardest parts of my job is speaking to families who have lost loved ones on our roads and this is something we as a government are taking action to prevent. No family should have to endure that loss, and this strategy sets out how we will work to ensure fewer do. Experts and campaigners have long called for a comprehensive strategy that treats road safety as a shared responsibility – from car manufacturers and town planners to drivers and legislators. This strategy, the first in over a decade, shows a government that is not just listening, but leading and together, we can build a safer future for all road users.

Independent road safety campaigner, Meera Naran MBE, whose 8-year-old son Dev died in a road traffic collision, said:

I welcome this much-anticipated road safety strategy and am pleased to see a number of measures set out to reduce road deaths and serious injuries. I am especially grateful to the Secretary of State for giving me her word that she would honour Dev and recognise the importance of legislative change to adopt the General Safety Regulations, as Dev’s Law and for delivering on that commitment. I look forward to working closely with the department to ensure that the appropriate steps are taken to establish a robust and effective framework.

Over the past decade, 22 European countries have made more progress than the UK in reducing road fatalities, causing Britain to slip from third to fourth in European road safety rankings.

This strategy, therefore, sets out a new approach to reverse a decade of stalled progress. The bold strategy adopts the internationally recognised Safe System approach, which acknowledges that while human error is inevitable, deaths and serious injuries are not.

Rather than placing responsibility solely on individual drivers, the system ensures that road design, vehicle safety, enforcement and education work together to protect all road users.

A new Road Safety Investigation Branch will analyse collision patterns and inform prevention strategies, drawing on linked police and healthcare data to identify root causes and target interventions more effectively.

The strategy also mandates 18 new vehicle safety technologies, including autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance. This will ensure drivers and road users in Great Britain benefit from access to these cutting-edge technologies and support growth by requiring manufacturers to meet the same requirements across Europe.

Edmund King OBE, Director of The AA Charitable Trust and AA president, said:

This is a positively radical reframing of road safety, which is long overdue. We commend the government for its wide ranging and ambitious strategy and ambitious targets, which we hope will save the lives of thousands of people. Tackling drivers who drive under the influence of drink or drugs, people who don’t wear their seatbelts and those getting behind the wheel without insurance are key to reducing road deaths and serious injuries. We also endorse the mantra of road safety being a lifelong education, not just when learning to ride or drive.

IAM RoadSmart Director of Policy and Standards, Nicholas Lyes, said:

After what can be described as a lost decade in terms of reducing the number of killed and seriously injured on the roads, we welcome the government’s commitment to ambitious targets and robust policies to make our roads safer. The strategy focuses on all key aspects, including behaviours, training, vehicle technology and enforcement – all of which play a crucial role in keeping us safe on the road. An emphasis on younger drivers and motorcycle safety is particularly positive, considering these are some of our most vulnerable road users. We’re also pleased to see action being taken on drug driving, which is a growing menace and by giving police additional powers to take action against those caught at the roadside, it will serve notice that such dangerous behaviours will not be tolerated.

A new Road Safety Board, chaired by the Minister for Local Transport, will oversee delivery of the strategy, supported by an expert advisory panel drawing membership from local authorities, emergency services, active travel groups and road safety organisations.

Vulnerable road users remain a key focus. Motorcyclists account for just 1% of motor vehicle traffic but 21% of road deaths, while children from the most deprived neighbourhoods face 4 times the pedestrian casualty rate of those in the least deprived areas. To address these disparities, the strategy includes consulting on reforms to motorcycle training, testing and licensing and supporting trials to improve motorcycle safety on rural roads.

An estimated 1 in 3 road traffic fatalities involves someone driving or riding for work, prompting the launch of a National Work-Related Road Safety Charter pilot. This will establish a national standard for employers requiring people to drive or ride for work, covering HGVs, vans, cars, motorcycles, e-cycles and cycles. It aims to help businesses in both the public and private sectors reduce work-related road risk by promoting good practice, accountability and compliance with existing legislation.

The success of this strategy depends on strong partnerships between government, local authorities, businesses, road safety professionals, emergency services and the public working together to ensure that every journey starts and ends safely.

RAC road safety spokesperson, Rod Dennis, said: