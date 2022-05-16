WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Thousands of local authority buildings still contain asbestos – new TUC research
As newly elected councillors take their posts, the TUC and a group of MPs recently (Friday) warned that thousands of local authority buildings in England still contain asbestos.
- New TUC research reveals that many local authority premises still contain asbestos – including town halls, libraries and leisure centres
- Survey carried out by Labour Research Department (LRD) finds only one local authority in a sample of 31 has removed asbestos from all of its premises
- TUC calls for new legislation requiring removal of all asbestos from public buildings
The research was carried out by Labour Research Department (LRD) for the TUC and the All Party Parliamentary Group on Occupational Safety and Health.
Asbestos is still the biggest workplace killer according to the Health and Safety Executive, and Britain has the highest rates of mesothelioma cases in the world. But the new research reveals that many local authority buildings – including town halls, libraries and leisure centres – still contain asbestos more than 22 years since it was banned in new buildings.
Asbestos report
The survey found a total of at least 2,690 premises with asbestos (excluding schools and housing), owned by a sample of 31 local authorities in England (equivalent to nearly 10% of local authorities).
Only one council in the survey, Chorley Council, had removed asbestos from all its premises.
The TUC says the extent of asbestos presence in the research sample raises concern that the full figure for England could be in the tens of thousands.
Action needed
The TUC is calling for new legislation requiring removal of all asbestos from public buildings, rather than the current policy of “managing” it.
There is no safe threshold of exposure to asbestos fibres – inhalation even of small quantities can lead to mesothelioma decades after exposure. And HSE research has found that only 30% of tradespeople such as plumbers, joiners and electricians were able to understand the correct measures for working safely with asbestos.
This means that where asbestos is still present, it is not safe to assume there will be no disturbances that put working people in danger.
The TUC says the only way we will eradicate mesothelioma in Britain is with a legal duty to safely remove asbestos, and a clear timetable for its eradication. Only then can we ensure that future generations will not have to experience the same deadly epidemic from asbestos-related diseases that we suffer today.
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently said:
“Asbestos exposure at work continues to cause thousands of deaths every year. Yet asbestos is still with us in workplaces and public buildings across the country. As a result, more than 22 years after the use of asbestos was banned, hundreds of thousands of workers are still put at risk of exposure every day.
“It’s important that new councillors taking office this month know about this problem. It’s their responsibility to keep the people who use those buildings safe – but they need help from national government too.
“The only way to protect today’s workers and future generations is through the safe removal of asbestos from all workplaces and public buildings. We need national government to work with local authorities on a plan to remove it from every last building.”
Ian Lavery MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Occupational Safety and Health, recently said:
“Thousands of people are dying every year of asbestos-related illness, with thousands more being diagnosed. If asbestos is in a building, it will at some point become dangerous if it's disturbed, so we need plans in place for its removal from all public buildings. The government must provide local councils with enough funding, with an aim to make all public buildings asbestos-free.”
Editors Note’s
- Research on asbestos in local authority buildings: LRD made freedom of information requests to 41 local authorities. This sample was randomly selected, then stratified to ensure inclusion of a mix of locations across the UK and a mix of authority types and size. 31 usable responses were received and used in the analysis. The full results are here: https://www.tuc.org.uk/sites/default/files/2022-05/LRD_TUC_asbestos_report.pdf
- Annual asbestos-related deaths: Asbestos was widely used in buildings and appliances up to the year 2000. Asbestos-related diseases kill more people than any other single work-related cause, with more than 5,000 deaths each year according to the Health and Safety Executive (https://www.hse.gov.uk/statistics/causdis/asbestos-related-disease.pdf). Breathing air containing asbestos dust can cause cancer and many other diseases of the lungs and chest. But its lethal effects may not show up for years or even decades.
- The case for asbestos removal: The all-party group on occupational health and safety has produced a report outlining the case for eradication: https://www.tuc.org.uk/sites/default/files/asbestoseradication.pdf
- Select committee report calling for asbestos removal: On 21 April 2022, the Work and Pensions select committee published a report on The Health and Safety Executive’s approach to asbestos management that recommends a deadline is set for the removal of asbestos form all non-domestic buildings within 40 years, with government and the HSE jointly producing a strategic plan to achieve this. The committee’s report is here: https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/cm5802/cmselect/cmworpen/560/summary.html
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC statement on independent investigation at TSSA15/05/2022 10:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady, and TUC President Sue Ferns, will meet with the President and senior representatives of TSSA to discuss and advise on the establishment of an independent investigation into claims of sexual harassment and misconduct.
CBI's new London Director targets innovation and skills action for economic growth13/05/2022 16:05:00
The CBI has appointed a new Director to head its London team – and Anneka Hendrick has pledged to support the capital’s businesses through the current cost-of-living and supply chain challenges towards renewed growth and prosperity.
UK Space Agency: UK company reveals micro-launcher rocket13/05/2022 13:33:00
The UK Space Agency has welcomed news that the British rocket company Orbex has unveiled the first full-scale prototype of its Prime orbital space rocket.
Wakefield Miners’ festival returns to streets with focus on climate change13/05/2022 12:15:00
Historic painted banners from across the trade union movement will be marched through Wakefield city centre on Saturday 14 May, as the With Banners Held High festival returns to the city for the first time since the pandemic.
Monitor Your Satellites13/05/2022 10:33:00
Monitor Your Satellites is a pilot service from the UK Space Agency, providing Space Surveillance and Tracking information to UK-licenced satellite operators.
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England’s announcement that more children and young people now have access to mental health support12/05/2022 14:15:00
Sean Duggan responds to the announcement that more children and young people can access mental health support.
GDP: Emergency budget needed to address risk of recession - TUC12/05/2022 13:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on today’s (Thursday) GDP data, which show growth of 0.8% across the first quarter of 2022, but monthly growth slowing and falling 0.1% in March
CBI responds to latest GDP figures12/05/2022 12:15:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Economist, responds to latest GDP figures
Government’s broken promise on employment bill will see “bad bosses celebrating”12/05/2022 09:05:00
The TUC recently (Tuesday) accused the government of “turning its back” on working people after ministers failed to include an employment bill in the Queen’s Speech.