Thousands of miles of roadworks lifted ahead of Easter as drivers set to be £500 better off

We are tackling the real problems that drivers face by lifting miles of roadworks and cracking down on disruptive streetworks.

97.5% of major roads across the country will be roadwork free over the Easter holidays, speeding up journey times and improving living standards

government intervention is set to save drivers up to £500 a year on pothole related car repairs and fuel duty, easing the cost of living and delivering the Plan for Change

comes alongside hefty fines to minimise disruptive street works as government doubles fines and applies charges up to £10,000 a day for those overrunning to clear more roads

Drivers are set to benefit from up to £500 of savings per year and see smoother Easter getaways as 1,127 miles of roadworks are lifted, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced today (16 April 2025).

It comes as RAC data shows hitting a pothole can cost drivers up to £460 in repairs. That’s why the government is putting £1.6 billion into the hands of local councils from this month to get fixing our roads – enough to fill 7 million extra potholes, going far above and beyond the government’s manifesto commitment.

To further protect motorists given continued cost-of-living pressures and potential fuel price volatility amid global uncertainty, the government has frozen fuel duty at current levels for another year to support hardworking families and businesses, saving the average car driver £59.

Together, this means that drivers could save up to £500 a year from the government’s measures, saving motorists money, improving living standards and getting Britain moving as part of the Plan for Change.

The government is also speeding up journeys for the 19.1 million drivers the AA estimate will make car trips on Good Friday, as National Highways lifts 1,127 miles of roadworks over the bank holiday.

Around 97.5% of major roads across England will be completely free from roadworks, speeding up millions of journeys and boosting connectivity across the country to drive growth – the key priority in the government’s plan for change.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said:

Cutting journey times and saving drivers money every year is all part of our Plan for Change to raise living standards and put more money in people’s pockets. We are tackling the real problems that drivers face by lifting 1,127 miles of roadworks over Easter and cracking down on disruptive streetworks to make journeys to see loved ones as smooth as possible. This government is also saving drivers up to £500 a year, with councils soon to receive their record £1.6 billion pothole funding and the continued freeze on fuel duty.

Improving our national infrastructure and rebuilding Britain is critical to achieving growth – the top mission of the government. That’s why since entering office the government has unlocked 7 major road schemes backed by £580 million. This includes the recently approved Lower Thames Crossing which will be a key strategic route for drivers, freight and logistics – improving connectivity between the south and the midlands, linking up our ports and unlocking regional growth.

This includes £200 million for the A47 Thickthorn Junction and £290 million for M3 Junction 9, plus £90m for local road schemes like the:

A130 Fairglen Interchange

South-East Aylesbury Link Road

A350 Chippenham Bypass

A647 scheme in Leeds

This is a total of over £580 million for schemes to get Britain moving.

On top of this, the government recently announced a further £4.8 billion for National Highways to protect the country’s strategic road network, which provides critical routes and connections across the country. The funding will ensure this vital network is kept in good repair and remains fit for the future whilst delivering essential improvement schemes to unlock growth and housing development.

Many drivers are already seeing faster journeys on motorways, as over 270 miles of roadworks have recently been lifted following National Highways completing its National Emergency Area Retrofit programme last month, which saw roadworks on the M1, M3, M4, M5, M20, M25 and M27 lifted.

National Highways is reminding drivers to properly prepare for Easter travel by relaunching its ‘TRIP’ campaign, encouraging drivers to ‘Top-up, Rest, Inspect, Prepare’. The guidance aims to prevent breakdowns which can lead to delays and unexpected costs.

Significant routes to benefit from roadworks being lifted or completed in time for the Easter getaway include:

over 130 miles of roadworks on the M25

more than 100 miles on the M1 between London and Chesterfield

more than 70 miles on the A27 between Polegate, East Sussex and Havant, Hampshire

49 miles on the A34 between Oxford and Winchester

almost 50 miles on the M27 between Southampton and Portsmouth

over 45 miles on the M4 between Hayes and Hungerford

44 miles on the M2 between Rochester and Faversham

37 miles on the A303 near Andover

31 miles on the A47 between Great Yarmouth and Peterborough

Disruptive streetworks by utility companies are also being tackled under this government’s clampdown, with doubled fines and charges of up to £10,000 per day for utility works that overrun at weekends and bank holidays. This will help make sure works finish on time, and roads can be fully reopened to traffic.

The most congested roads also see the highest charges, under lane rental schemes – meaning utility companies are charged more on the busiest roads and at the busiest times. At least 50% of the revenue raised from these will go into mending more potholes, so that even more roads can be improved. There are currently 5 lane rental schemes running across England, with applications for 8 new schemes. This month saw East Sussex starting its own lane rental scheme, to deter disruptive utility companies and save drivers many hours off weekend car journeys.

The government is also introducing measures to implement a new digital service that will speed up roadworks, slash traffic delays and reduce accidental strikes on pipes which currently amount to 60,000 per year, costing the UK economy £2.4 billion.

With holes being dug in UK roads every 7 seconds, the National Underground Asset Register, part of the Data (Use and Access) Bill, will create a map of the country’s underground pipes and cables, allowing construction workers to instantly see their exact location – a process which currently takes 6 days.

Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle, said:

Technology must be first and foremost used to make people’s lives better, and that includes tackling the misery of traffic caused by road works. That’s why we are creating a comprehensive digital map of underground cables and pipes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The map will mean construction workers and utility companies will know exactly what lies beneath before they dig, helping to prevent accidental damage like bursting water mains. Our laws will not only back our mission to make British roads safer and journey times quicker, but also grow our economy by £400 million each year as part of our Plan for Change by reducing disruption to motorists and businesses.

Andrew Butterfield, National Highways Director of Operational Services, said:

We expect the roads to be busy with people looking to make the most of a long Easter weekend. That’s why we are making journeys easier by removing a huge number of roadworks. Drivers should also take time to plan ahead. Two of the top 3 causes of breakdowns are tyre issues and empty fuel tanks. You can help prevent any breakdowns by following our advice: top up your fuel, oil and screenwash, plan your journey, check your tyres and prepare for all weather conditions.

Dan Joyce, Operations Director at Kwik Fit, said:

The removal of roadworks for Easter is welcome news for drivers, so it will be even more frustrating if something else gets in the way of a smooth holiday journey. There are many easy checks drivers can make themselves to avoid problems. Tyre pressure and tread, along with topping up fluids, are the key ones to carry out. If anyone has any concerns about their car’s condition, they can book a free check with Kwik Fit and have one of our expert teams check it over to make sure they’re safe on the roads.

AA President, Edmund King OBE, said:

Bank holiday weekends tend to remind us of the importance of having a good road network without roadwork delays or plagues of potholes. Hence, we very much welcome the lifting of roadworks as record numbers hit the roads this weekend and the government’s efforts to address the pothole pandemic and reduce disruptive streetworks. Drivers can help by making sure their tyres are properly inflated, oil and coolant levels are correct, and that they plenty of fuel or charge if driving an EV.

Andy Turbefield, Head of Autocentres Quality, Standards and Policy at Halfords, said:

Potholes are more than just a nuisance; they’re a threat to road safety. Every day in our garages we see the damage they do to tyres and wheels, steering and suspension and exhaust systems. Addressing Britain’s pothole crisis will not only save motorists money, it could also save their lives.

RAC breakdown spokesperson, Alice Simpson, said: