Thousands of missing voters encouraged to register ahead of May PCC elections in Wales

A new campaign was recently (01 March 2024) launched, aimed at encouraging the thousands of people in Wales missing from the electoral registers to sign up to have their say at upcoming elections.

The campaign is designed to encourage people to celebrate and take pride in being on the electoral register. The new TV advert features a diverse group of people who have registered to vote showing it off to friends, neighbours and colleagues. It calls on people to register ahead of the Police and Crime Commissioner elections in Wales on Thursday 2 May, before the registration deadline passes on the 16 April. It marks a shift from previous campaigns which have emphasised how quick and easy registration is, to instead focus on the feel-good factor of participating in democracy.

Watch the new campaign advert here (Opens in new window).

The advert aims to appeal to many of the groups less likely to be registered, including young people, ethnic minorities, and disabled voters.

Around 2.5 million people are estimated to be eligible to vote at the upcoming Police and Crime Commissioner elections in Wales. Yet, as many as 400,000 people are either incorrectly registered or missing from the register entirely.

Rhydian Thomas, Head of the Electoral Commission, Wales recently said:

“Elections are an important opportunity for people to have a say on the issues that matter to them. We know every year that people lose the opportunity because they aren’t on the electoral register, that represents millions of missing voices. “Ahead of the May elections, and with a UK Parliamentary general election on the horizon, it is important that people are registered so their voice is heard at the ballot box. Anyone who wants to cast a ballot in the May elections has until the deadline on 16 April to register.”

To be eligible to vote at the PCC elections you must be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen living in Wales, aged 18 or over. Anyone previously on the register who has recently moved home or whose details have changed will need to register again.

The Police and Crime Commissioner elections will also mark the first time voters in Wales will need to show photographic ID to vote at the polling station. The Commission is working to raise awareness of the voter ID requirement. A list of accepted forms of ID is available on our website and free voter ID is available to those that do not have an accepted form of photo ID.

