Thousands of missing voters encouraged to register ahead of Senedd election
The Electoral Commission has launched a campaign to encourage people to register to vote and ensure they can take part in the Senedd election on 7 May. The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday 20 April. Voters can apply online at gov.uk/register-to-vote (Opens in new window). It takes just five minutes.
Previous research found that approximately 400,000 people in Wales aren’t registered correctly. Age continues to have a significant impact on registration – just 43% of 16–17-year-olds are registered to vote, compared to 95% of those over 65. Other groups who are less likely to be registered include students, recent home movers and private renters, and foreign citizens resident in Wales.
The campaign is designed to encourage people to celebrate and take pride in being on the electoral register, with adverts featuring diverse groups of people who have registered to vote, showing it off to friends, neighbours and colleagues. As part of the campaign launch, the Senedd building in Cardiff Bay will be lit up with the registration deadline on the evening of Wednesday 11 March.
Rhydian Thomas, Head of the Electoral Commission, Wales said:
“It’s important that people check they’re registered to vote ahead of the upcoming Senedd election on 7 May. Anyone resident in Wales aged 16 or over on polling day is eligible to vote.
“If you’ve never registered before, recently changed your name or moved house, it takes just five minutes to update your details online. Checking now helps make sure your voice is heard at this election.”
Once registered, voters have a range of options – they can vote in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote on their behalf, known as a proxy vote. Voters in Wales will not need to show photo ID to vote in this election.
