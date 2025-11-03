Thousands of patients from Scotland’s poorest areas to benefit from landmark UK government-funded obesity study

Scottish patients placed at the heart of a multi-million pound study of weight-loss medicines.

University of Glasgow, pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk and IQVIA, a leading global provider of clinical research services, selected to plan and deliver the research involving 3,000 to 5,000 people from across Scotland.

Findings of the study will provide real-world insight into the lives of people living with obesity and health inequalities across the UK.

Thousands of people from across some of Scotland’s most deprived communities will be invited to take part in groundbreaking research, looking at the real-world impact of weight-loss medicines, thanks to backing from the UK government announced recently (Saturday 1 November).

The Scotland CardioMetabolic Impact Study (SCoMIS), representing a collaborative approach between the UK and Scottish Governments, will involve 3,000 to 5,000 participants from across Scotland, with the UK government announcing an initial £650,000 to design the project.

As a leading cause of long-term illness like heart disease and cancer, tackling obesity will help millions live longer healthier lives and reduce the pressure on our health services, potentially saving the NHS billions annually.

Industry leaders Novo Nordisk and IQVIA, together with the Universities of Glasgow and support from clinical leaders at the Universities of Dundee and Edinburgh, have been awarded £650,000 to engage with patients and doctors to prepare for the full launch of the study in 2026. They will plan the involvement of 3,000 to 5,000 Scottish patients living with obesity to ensure the multi-million-pound study reaches and supports those who will benefit from these medicines the most, working through pharmacies and GP surgeries.

The UK Health Innovation Minister Dr Zubir Ahmed visited Scotland recently to see those involved in designing the research, including Scottish academics from Glasgow, Dundee and Edinburgh, Novo Nordisk, and IQVIA, as well as the Chair of the Obesity Healthcare Goals Programme .The Minister discussed the progress in tackling the UK obesity crisis with those directly involved in planning the study.

He also spoke about how, through the Life Sciences Sector Plan, the UK government will harness the globally leading role of the life sciences communities in the UK and Scotland to deliver long-term economic growth and a stronger, prevention-focused NHS.

The funding for the study was awarded following a competitive independent peer review process delivered by the Scottish Government Chief Scientist Office.

UK Health Innovation Minister, Dr Zubir Ahmed, recently said:

As a practicing NHS surgeon and Glasgow MP, I know firsthand the impact of the obesity crisis that plagues Scotland – and the litany of health problems it leads to. The UK government is determined to move the dial on obesity and move our country on from sickness to prevention. More than 1 in 3 adults in Scotland’s most deprived areas are living with obesity. The UK government is committed to tackling inequality wherever it finds it in our country. It’s why this landmark UK government investment is targeting help where it’s needed most in Scotland and meeting people where they are and backing helping the NHS services they trust to treat them. The UK government sponsorship of this landmark Scottish SCoMIS study is a live example that our Life Sciences Sector Plan is working in every part of our country – backing British innovation, Scottish jobs and positioning the UK as a global leader in health research.

UK Science Minister, Lord Vallance, recently said:

Scotland is home to a vibrant life sciences community, fuelled by strong public and private sector partnerships, and supported by top-tier universities and the NHS. New ways of tackling obesity offer the chance to give people their health and wellbeing back – in some cases offering a route back to the dignity of work, where ill-health has stopped them previously. Designed by a group of pioneering organisations, the study will bolster our knowledge of weight-loss medicines, help us expand their rollout in deprived areas of our country and stop location being a barrier to good health.

Novo Nordisk, IQVIA, and the academic and clinical leaders from the Universities of Glasgow, Dundee and Edinburgh will team up to work out how to make best use of AI driven digital technologies to support patient access, engagement and data collection to determine the bold and innovative approach of the multi-million-pound full study.

The study will uncover the impacts of an incretin-based weight loss medicine (GLP-1), from spotting weight change patterns to detecting and preventing obesity-related complications. These findings will boost our knowledge of the safety and effectiveness, and ultimately better placed for a wider rollout in the UK and beyond. If successful, these findings will guide NHS commissioning and BMI thresholds, so we can harness the full benefits of incretin-based treatments in our efforts to improve long-term health outcomes and reduce inequalities.

Incretin-based medicines copy or boost the effects of natural hormones called incretins, which control blood sugar levels. They act on areas of the brain which impact hunger and appetite and can slow down how fast the stomach empties. This may help people living with obesity regulate their eating habits.

The landmark study puts Scotland at the heart of UK government’s Obesity Healthcare Goals programme, which is aiming to transform the lives of the 1 in 3 Britons affected by obesity and position the UK as a global frontrunner for cutting-edge innovation and research into obesity.

Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill recently said:

This study places Scotland at the cutting edge of vital research that will transform lives across the UK. By focusing on communities facing the greatest health challenges, we’re ensuring that groundbreaking treatments reach those who need them most. Scotland’s expertise in life sciences, combined with our world-class universities, makes it the perfect location for research of this ambition and scale.

Scottish Government Minister for Public Health, Jenni Minto, recently said:

The Scottish Government is proud to be leading the way in tackling obesity through innovation and collaboration. This study places patients and communities at the heart of cutting-edge research into weight-loss medicines, ensuring we build the evidence needed to deliver the greatest benefit to those who need it most. By developing a robust knowledge base, we can ensure these treatments are used effectively and equitably, helping to reduce health inequalities and improve lives across the country. This is a vital step forward in our commitment to world-class, real-world research that shapes global clinical practice.

Lead of the SCoMIS consortium and Professor of CardioMetabolic Health at the University of Glasgow, Jason Gill recently said:

While tackling obesity requires multifactorial public health action, incretin therapies add a powerful new tool to the national obesity strategy. The burden of obesity is greatest in the most deprived segments of society and the status quo risks widening health inequalities. SCoMIS aims to be a landmark real‑world study evaluating a new model of obesity care, providing incretin treatment via primary and community care to Scottish adults living with obesity, with a focus on those in the most economically deprived communities. The Research Design Phase will set the foundations for the SCoMIS Main Study. It will finalise the protocol, confirm how patients will be recruited, and ensure the Main Study is practical, fair, and ready to launch at scale. The SCoMIS Main Study will then focus on 4 critical questions. It will test how weight‑loss medicines can be delivered effectively and fairly in everyday NHS care. It will measure the level of weight loss and improvements in quality of life, particularly for patients in disadvantaged areas. It will examine the impact on obesity‑related illness, NHS use, and overall healthcare costs. And it will explore whether better health through weight loss can help people stay in work, reduce sick leave, and take a fuller part in society. By addressing these questions, SCoMIS will provide the evidence the NHS and government need to decide how best to use these medicines to improve health and reduce inequalities.

Senior Vice President North Europe and UK GM for IQVIA Tim Sheppard, recently said:

As a global leader in real-world evidence research, IQVIA is delighted to be a co-founder of the Scotland Cardiometabolic Impact Study (SCoMIS) Consortium. IQVIA recognises the significant opportunity of SCoMIS to help patients living with obesity and related conditions in some of Scotland’s most deprived communities, to ultimately drive better healthcare outcomes for patients. SCoMIS aims to demonstrate, through advanced real-world evidence, how expedited access to innovative medicines—combined with IQVIA AI driven digital patient support—will build capacity in primary care and improve outcomes for patients, whilst driving economic growth. IQVIA looks forward to helping make the vision of SCoMIS become a reality for the NHS and its patients in Scotland.

UK General Manager for Novo Nordisk, Sebnem Avsar Tuna, recently said:

We are delighted to be part of SCoMIS, an important collaboration investigating the impact that managing obesity can have on people’s lives, healthcare systems and society. Obesity is more than just a number on the scale; it’s a complex disease that can be tied to other serious conditions. By generating robust evidence in a real-world setting, society at large can gain an understanding of both the individual and societal value of helping people living with obesity.

Chair of UK Obesity Healthcare Goals Programme, Professor Naveed Sattar, recently said:

Obesity has become the most pressing challenge in modern medicine. The growing recognition of the need for more clinical trials - designed to assess both the benefits and safety of new treatments in the communities most affected - is a hugely welcome and necessary step forward.

