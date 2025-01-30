Thousands of people with a severe dust mite allergy are set to benefit from life-changing treatment

NICE has recommended an innovative daily tablet treatment shown to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life.

Optimised final draft guidance published today recommends 12 SQ-HDM SLIT, also known as Acarizax and made by ALK-Abello, as an option for treating persistent moderate to severe house dust mite allergic rhinitis in people between 12 and 65-years-old.

Around 13,000 people in England could benefit from this new therapy, the first treatment for persistent moderate to severe allergic rhinitis to be recommended by NICE.

For people with house dust mite allergic rhinitis that is not controlled by standard treatments, this new cost-effective drug will have a significant positive impact on their quality of life. Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE

Helen continued: “This is a chronic, debilitating condition which can prevent people for going to their workplace or school. This medicine has been found to improve symptoms, helping people to live their lives and has potential to be truly life changing.”

This first-of-its-kind treatment to be recommended by NICE works by effectively increasing the body's resistance to house dust mites. Clinical trials have shown the treatment to be particularly beneficial in for those whose symptoms cannot be managed by standard treatments, such as steroid nasal sprays and antihistamines.

By giving a regular fixed amount of house dust mite allergy extract every day, the body can become less sensitive to the effect of dust mites, reducing the symptoms of the allergic reaction over time. The treatment is for three years.

As someone with lived experience of allergies I am pleased that NICE has recommended 12 SQ-HDM SLIT. This drug could be life-changing for those affected by severe symptoms which include significant fatigue, congestion, and facial swelling. The evidence clearly shows it offers an effective solution for those who have struggled with standard treatments. Dr Helen Evans-Howells, a patient expert and a GP

Common symptoms of allergic rhinitis include sneezing, an itchy nose, a runny or blocked nose and itchy, red and watery eyes.

However, in severe cases the condition can be debilitating and cause facial swelling, fatigue and affect people’s sleep. It is classified as persistent if the symptoms are present for four or more days a week for a month and have not been resolved by standard treatments.

The treatment is recommended for people aged 12 to 65 who have moderate to severe and persistent allergic rhinitis and have been diagnosed through clinical history and a positive test of their house dust mite (HDM) allergy through either a skin prick test or specific immunoglobulin E [IgE]) test.

The recommendation of this immunotherapy treatment for people who have uncontrolled perennial allergic rhinitis due house dust mites (HDM) is a landmark step. Amena Warner, Head of Clinical Services at Allergy UK

Amena continued: “Many endure years of misery; of nasal congestion, loss of smell and sneezing, impacting their sleep and daily living with little respite from symptoms. This can also affect mental wellbeing. With this treatment there is now hope for people who fit the criteria to be able to access this through the NHS.

“Although initial access to a specialist allergy service will mainly be required to commence treatment, importantly it can be continued as a home treatment, without the need for frequent hospital visits which incur travel and time costs. The patient benefit will be far reaching, and we welcome this decision.”

The treatment would be available on the NHS in England within three months of NICE’s final guidance being published.