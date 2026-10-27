Welsh Government
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Thousands of pounds of work undone in hours: Cadw calls for action on heritage crime this half-term
People are being urged to be aware and report vandalism, anti-social behaviour and heritage crime at Welsh historic sites this half-term after thousands of pounds’ worth of damage was caused at a newly renovated site in west Wales.
Over the past 12 months, Cadw's own specially trained stonemasons and contractors have carried out an extensive programme of masonry works at Haverfordwest Priory, Pembrokeshire.
This skilled, careful conservation work, intended to secure the long-term future of the priory and make it a better, safer place for visitors and the community to enjoy, was destroyed in a matter of hours.
The financial impact is still being counted, but the recent cost of the works, much of which has now been destroyed, was just shy of £50,000.
Beyond the financial cost, the volunteers and craftspeople who have dedicated their time and skill to this project, including a long-serving volunteer gardener and the masons who carried out the work, have been left disheartened by seeing their work destroyed.
Heritage crime whether theft, vandalism or unauthorised works, does not just damage old stones. It erodes history, discourages the volunteers and professionals who sustain historic sites, and diverts money that could otherwise go towards opening-up heritage for more people to enjoy or to other conservation projects.
Heritage crime can also include; arson, theft, vandalism and graffiti, removing or rearranging archaeological material, unauthorised works and illegal metal detectoring and off-roading.
Fleur Gordon, Head of Properties in Care at Cadw, yesterday said:
It is with a heavy heart that we have seen significant antisocial behaviour and vandalism at Haverfordwest Priory. Effectively, a year’s work within the cloisters has been affected and specialist conservation undone in what appears to have been a concerted and determined act, rather than a careless accident.
It is frustrating to see such mindless vandalism. Cadw spends much time, effort and money rebuilding beloved historic buildings, especially so for our next generations who’ll be visiting sites this half-term. This is a crime, I really would urge that anyone who sees such instances happening to report it to the Police.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/thousands-pounds-work-undone-hours-cadw-calls-action-heritage-crime-half-term
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