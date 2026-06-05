Thousands of seafarers across the Channel set for better pay and protections under new government proposals

The new laws will extend and strengthen seafarer protections beyond UK territorial waters.

thousands of seafarers working across the Channel to benefit from proper rest periods, fair pay, and stronger protections as the government goes further to make seafarers’ lives fairer, safer and better

the consultation on mandatory rights for seafarers follows the introduction of the National Minimum Wage equivalent in UK waters in 2024, and builds on the landmark measures to end unscrupulous fire and rehire practices

comes as the government today confirms which operators have achieved Seafarers’ Charter Status, meeting higher standards for seafarer living and working conditions

Thousands of seafarers are set to be better protected under new proposals announced by the government today (5 June 2026) which seek to cement proper rest periods, fairer pay and stronger rights and protections in law.

Following the introduction of the national minimum wage equivalent for seafarers in domestic waters, the new laws would guarantee minimum rest periods and fair pay for every seafarer working on frequent crossings between the UK and France and the Channel Islands, extending protections beyond UK territorial waters for the first time.

Have your say on strengthening seafarer protections on UK-France routes.

Measures being consulted on include:

seafarers being paid the equivalent of at least the National Minimum Wage throughout journeys between the UK and France and Channel Islands

setting maximum periods of work at sea and minimum periods of rest

these measures build on existing legislation covering UK waters and form part of the government’s commitment to improve the working conditions of seafarers.

This comes as the government confirms which operators have met the requirements of the Seafarers’ Charter, which sets out higher standards for seafarer welfare, working conditions and pay beyond existing legal requirements, including on social welfare provision, fairer contracts, quality training and professional development. The government committed to publishing which operators have met the requirements of the charter so consumers can see which companies are meeting the highest standards for their workers.

See Seafarers’ Charter compliance assessment and comparison.

Following an assessment of applications provided by operators, the government has confirmed that DFDS, Brittany Ferries and Stena Line have all successfully achieved Seafarers’ Charter Status on their services between the UK and France and the Channel Islands.

In addition, P&O Ferries has made considerable progress and provided evidence of compliance with all of the requirements except one aspect of social welfare provision on its routes between the UK and France. We will continue to work with all operators to ensure the strongest protections possible.

Aviation, Maritime and Decarbonisation Minister Keir Mather said:

Seafarers are the unsung heroes of our economy – keeping the country safe, supplied and moving, often far from home. They deserve nothing less than the strongest possible protections, and we are determined to deliver exactly that. We are moving faster and going further than ever before to cement seafarers’ rights in law – introducing protections beyond UK territorial waters for the first time and setting a new gold standard for the industry. I am also proud of Brittany Ferries, DFDS and Stena Line who have risen to the challenge and met the requirements of the Seafarers’ Charter. By honouring that social contract and committing to the highest standards of welfare and working conditions, they are showing real leadership.

Today’s announcement is the latest step in a sustained drive to strengthen seafarer protections. The government’s landmark Employment Rights Act 2025 – the biggest upgrade to rights at work in a generation – introduced new protections to toughen the laws around collective dismissal and end unscrupulous fire and rehire practices except where employers genuinely have no alternative. These measures help prevent a race to the bottom and ensure no employer can again exploit legal loopholes on workers’ rights.

To ensure protections keep pace with a changing industry, the government will review the Seafarers’ Charter in the next two years and will continue to engage with both industry and trade unions throughout, so that standards remain up to date and adapt with the times.

The maritime industry is vital to the UK economy, adding £18.7 billion of gross value added (GVA) in 2019. Reforming workplace conditions and investing in seafarers will bolster the maritime industry and help turbocharge economic growth across the UK.

Christophe Mathieu, CEO Brittany Ferries, said:

Thanks to firm action by government, the practice of social dumping is finally coming to an end. We salute this step. It will raise the bar further and ensure an end to the race to the bottom in our sector.

Andrew Shaw, Group Head of People Operations and Industrial Relations at Stena Line said:

Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to see Stena Line recognised as an employer that consistently delivers the highest standards of care for its employees. Achieving Seafarers’ Charter Status is a significant milestone and reflects our ongoing commitment and investment in the wellbeing, safety and support of our seafarers.

Gemma Griffin, Vice President and Head of Global Crewing at DFDS, said:

DFDS is delighted to have achieved Seafarers’ Charter Status. We are proud to have been first signatories of the Seafarers’ Charter and to have worked alongside government, maritime trade unions and other operators to ensure that seafarers get the recognition and protections they deserve. Our seafaring colleagues are the backbone of our organisation, keeping our routes running safely and reliably. These new measures will help ensure all seafarers receive fair pay, social protection, and safe working environments and we are pleased that the government is supporting responsible operators and ensuring a level playing field on routes operating between UK, France, and the Channel Islands.

RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey said:

The launch of this consultation is a necessary and welcome step towards ending the race to the bottom that has blighted much of the ferry sector for far too long. The government’s commitment to a mandatory Seafarers’ Charter with legally enforceable standards on pay, safety and training is the right approach to protect seafarers from exploitation, preventing undercutting and creating a level playing field across the industry that will allow local seafarers to compete for jobs around the UK coast. RMT will continue to campaign to strengthen protections for seafarers, improve collective bargaining and ensure more UK Ratings are trained and employed in secure, well-paid maritime jobs.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

The P&O Ferries scandal exposed the urgent need for stronger protections for seafarers. That’s why it’s right that the government is expanding the scope of the Seafarers’ Wages Act to include new powers to regulate safety and roster patterns and boost training – as well as extending minimum wage protections beyond UK waters for the first time. This consultation must now be used to deliver the promised mandatory seafarers’ charter with robust and enforceable protections for seafarers regularly working from UK ports. Maritime unions must play a full role in shaping these reforms so that they deliver for seafarers.

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