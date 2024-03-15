Thousands of species set to benefit from new government funding

20 new nature projects across the country will receive funding to create and restore critical habitat areas equivalent in total to the size of York

Iconic species such as lapwings, water voles and dragonflies are set to benefit as projects will restore saltmarsh, hedgerows and heathlands

The Fund is expected to help achieve government’s ambitious targets to protect 30% of land for nature by 2030

Lapwings, water voles and dragonflies are among the species to benefit from new government funding awarded today (Friday 15th March) to restore and create nature-rich landscapes across England.

Twenty conservation projects will each receive a share of £25 million from the Species Survival Fund, with the ambition to restore over 3,300 hectares of critical habitats for wildlife, such as the Atlantic rainforest, grasslands, woodlands, and wetlands – a total area equivalent to the size of York.

The projects, which span the length and breadth of the country from Cornwall to Northumberland, will see over 11.5 kilometres of chalk river corridor restored in Hertfordshire, coastal and floodplain marsh improved in Dorset and chalky meadows recovered across the high peak of Derbyshire.

Grants of up to £3 million have been awarded to projects run by wildlife charities, farmers, and community groups to accelerate nature recovery and support precious species. The Fund is being delivered by The National Lottery Heritage Fund on behalf of Defra.

Successful projects that will benefit from the fund include:

£1.7 million to Hertfordshire and Middlesex Wildlife Trust to restore chalk rivers and create 49 hectares of wetland habitat across Hertfordshire. Protecting this key habitat will not only help to mitigate the impacts of climate change by providing natural flood management but will also help halt the decline of over 109 different species including water voles, the UK’s fastest declining mammal.

£1.5 million awarded to support a partnership in the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which will restore over 3 kilometres of chalk stream habitat, enhance wet woodlands, and improve chalk grasslands. The project will also see a new flower rich pasture planted, supporting pollinators and insects to thrive.

£1.1 million to Groundwork Greater Manchester to unlock a thriving nature corridor across the Medlock Valley. The funding will support the restoration of a range of grassland, riverbank, wetland, and woodland habitats that will support species such as willow tit, waxcaps, and rare great crested newts. The project will also work with volunteers to connect local communities to nature as part of their everyday lives.

Environment Minister, Rebecca Pow, said:

“The funding awarded today as part our flagship Species Survival Fund will enable local authorities, landowners, farmers, and our protected landscapes organisations to restore nature at scale and provide valuable green jobs in the process. “Only by creating bigger and better habitats for wildlife will we be able to halt the alarming decline in species loss. This fund will be a key plank in achieving our legally binding targets to halt species loss and protect 30% land for nature by 2030.”

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said:

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Defra again to distribute funding for these projects, which will support nature recovery by helping to boost the quality and quantity of wildlife-rich habitats across England. This partnership will further our vision for heritage to be valued, cared for and sustained for everyone, now and in the future.”

The government is going further and faster for nature. Since the launch of the Environmental Improvement Plan a year ago, the government has delivered more than 50 significant commitments set out in the plan including planting nearly 5 million trees, accelerating our world leading farming schemes and becoming the first country in the world to implement mandatory Biodiversity Net Gain.

The Species Survival Fund builds upon the success of similar initiatives like the Green Recovery Challenge Fund and will create the foundations for ongoing expansion of habitats to support our wildlife.

Notes