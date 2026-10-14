Thousands of Welsh farm payments land in bank accounts as support ramps up

Yesterday thousands of Welsh farms have advance farm payments in the bank, giving businesses financial support, at a challenging time for the industry.

90% of farms claiming under the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) Universal Layer and 94% of farms claiming under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) have now received their advance payment.

SFS and BPS advance payment rates were increased this year to 80% to help ease cash-flow pressure caused by this summer's dry weather.

Building on previously announced support for the industry.

90% of farms claiming under the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) Universal Layer and 94% of farms claiming under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) have now received their advance payment. Remaining advanced payments will continue to be paid as they are checked and confirmed, until balance payments start from mid-December onwards.

This year the advance payment rate for both schemes was increased from 70% to 80%, so farms can access more of their expected payment sooner. The change was made to help alleviate pressures on farm businesses due to the unprecedented challenges facing farmers this year.

Full and remaining balance payments will follow once claims are fully checked. Those who have claimed the SFS Universal Layer will need to update their SFS Universal Dashboard on RPW Online in order to receive their balance payment. All but the most complex claims are expected to be paid before the end of March 2027.

These payments build on existing support for the industry announced by the Welsh Government in recent weeks, including an extension to the open period for spreading slurry, derogations on certain scheme requirements for crop and habitat management, and introducing grants for climate adaptation methods, such as boreholes and water harvesting equipment.

The Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said: