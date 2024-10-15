Thousands of Welsh farms receive BPS advance payments

Yesterday [14 October] £157.8m was paid to over 15,500 Welsh farm businesses as Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2024 advance payments are made.

More than 96% of claimants received a BPS advance on 14 October, worth approximately 70% of their estimated claim value

Rural Payments Wales (RPW) continues to make advance payments beyond this date, as individual BPS claims become eligible for an advance. Full and remaining balance BPS 2024 payments will be made from 12 December, subject to full validation of the BPS claim.

It is expected all but the most complex BPS claims to be fully validated, and payments made before the end of the payment window on 30 June 2025.

The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies yesterday said: