Thousands of Welsh farms receive BPS advance payments
Yesterday (Tuesday, October 14) more than £158m was paid to Welsh farm businesses through Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2025 advance payments.
More than 15,500 of claimants will receive the BPS advance which is worth approximately 70 per cent of their estimated claim value.
Rural Payments Wales (RPW) will continue to make advance payments, as individual BPS claims are validated for the advance.
Full and remaining balance BPS 2025 payments will be made from 12 December, subject to full validation of the claim.
It is expected all but the most complex BPS claims will be fully validated, and payments made before the end of the payment window on 30 June 2026.
Huw Irranca-Davies, Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Rural Affairs, yesterday said:
I am pleased that thousands of farms across Wales have now had the BPS advance payments for 2025.
I hope this gives farming businesses reassurance and stability for the year ahead. Rural Payments Wales will be working hard to ensure full and remaining balance payments are made as early as possible once the full payment window opens in December.
This will be the final year before the start of the new Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) in January 2026. The SFS will build on the tried and tested delivery mechanisms and systems of Rural Payments Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/thousands-welsh-farms-receive-bps-advance-payments-0
