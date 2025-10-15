Thousands of Welsh farms receive BPS advance payments

Yesterday (Tuesday, October 14) more than £158m was paid to Welsh farm businesses through Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2025 advance payments.

More than 15,500 of claimants will receive the BPS advance which is worth approximately 70 per cent of their estimated claim value.

Rural Payments Wales (RPW) will continue to make advance payments, as individual BPS claims are validated for the advance.

Full and remaining balance BPS 2025 payments will be made from 12 December, subject to full validation of the claim.

It is expected all but the most complex BPS claims will be fully validated, and payments made before the end of the payment window on 30 June 2026.

Huw Irranca-Davies, Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Rural Affairs, yesterday said: