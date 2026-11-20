UK Health Security Agency figures published yesterday show just over a third (around 37%) of 2-and-3-year olds have received a flu vaccine as part of the free NHS vaccination offer.

Parents are being urged to get their young children vaccinated against flu. The latest UKHSA weekly winter respiratory viruses surveillance report shows that while flu levels are still low, cases are creeping up and the numbers of young children now visiting their GP due to flu-like illness has increased.

Influenza positivity among all age groups increased, with a positivity rate of 11.4% up to Sunday 15 November compared with 8.3% the previous Sunday.

The weekly influenza-like illness consultation rate (from the Royal College GP surveillance) increased to 9.0 per 100,000 in participating GP practices compared with 7.3 per 100,000 in the previous week. By age group, the highest rates were seen in those aged under 1 year (13.6 per 100,000), and those aged between 1 and 4 years (13.1 per 100,000).

With festive activities and events just a few weeks away and the increased socialising indoors among friends and families, especially with cold weather now here, flu levels are expected to increase further as we head towards Christmas. UKHSA data shows that we usually see flu peaking during December and January, often around the Christmas period.

Flu can cause serious illness in children, including complications such as pneumonia. Children under 5 have one of the highest rates of hospital admission due to flu, with 6,000 hospitalised in winter 2022-23. Children with certain underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious illness.

The data for week 46 shows young children are one of the age groups currently most impacted by flu and flu-like illnesses:

daily emergency department attendances for acute respiratory infection is highest among 1-4 year olds in England

the proportion of daily emergency department attendances for influenza-like illness is highest in the under 4-year-olds in England

UKHSA is reminding parents of the importance of helping to ensure young children are protected by having a flu vaccine as we head into winter. Children aged 2-and-3 years can receive the nasal spray vaccine from their GP Practice or some community pharmacies. School aged children will be offered the vaccine at school; any school-aged children missing the vaccine in schools will be able to get the nasal spray at some community pharmacies from 1 December.

Dr Suzanna McDonald, Flu Vaccination Programme Lead at the UK Health Security Agency, said:

Children, particularly those under 5 or with underlying health conditions, are more vulnerable to severe illness from flu and developing complications, such as pneumonia. It is a real concern that so many young children are left unprotected against flu every winter, with many thousands ending up in hospital, some in intensive care. Vaccinating 2-and-3 year-olds and all school aged children helps to not only protect them directly but also stops the virus spreading to those younger siblings and other wider family members at greater risk. Please don’t dismiss the importance of a flu vaccine for your children. It will help keep them out of hospital and even save lives. Don’t put your child needlessly at risk, book that appointment today.

Dame Diana Johnson, Minister of State for Public Health and Patient Safety, said:

Nothing should get in the way of children enjoying Christmas with family and friends. The free flu vaccine helps protect your 2 or 3 year old and the people they love, and can help keep them out of hospital this winter. If your child hasn’t had the vaccine yet, please book their appointment today.

It’s also important to remember the simple steps we can all take to reduce the spread of winter viruses and protect those at highest risk:

Get vaccinated if you are eligible.

If you are feeling unwell, stay at home.

If you’re meeting people indoors, open a window for fresh air. Just keep in mind the room temperature and whether anyone might be sensitive to the cold.

Wear a mask when you are unwell and need to go out.

Practise good hygiene:

cough into your bent elbow, or use a tissue and dispose of it afterwards in the nearest bin

wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap

clean your surroundings often, especially areas that are touched frequently such as door handles

Importantly you should also avoid contact with anyone who is particularly vulnerable and not visit those at greater risk in hospitals and care homes.

Booked appointments and walk-in sessions are now available across local pharmacies, GP practices and community clinic drop-in centres across the country, and you can book an appointment via the NHS App, your local GP practice, online at Book, change or cancel a flu vaccination appointment or Book, change or cancel a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, or by calling 119.