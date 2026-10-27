Thousands of young people put down roots in agricultural careers at Jobs Fair

More than 1,000 young people attended Norfolk’s first Youth Guarantee Jobs fair to experience first-hand the various professions in the agricultural sector.

More than 1,000 young people attended Norfolk’s first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair, learning the trades through welding and farming simulations.

The fair brought together 65 employers and partners to provide opportunities for young people from rural and countryside communities.

Jobs fairs are a part of Government’s wider youth employment support, backed by £2.5 billion investment to help young people build a strong career path.

At AgriFest, young people were given an opportunity to test out a range of agricultural professions through virtual reality welding simulations, HGV training, and a water irrigation network building exercise.

An additional ‘employability zone’ provided advice on looking for job opportunities, completing applications, interview preparation, giving them the confidence and skills they need to take the first step towards employment.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

Every young person deserves the chance to fulfil their potential, which is why we’re bringing jobs, training and support directly into communities. I’m delighted to see businesses and local partners opening doors for hundreds of young people, offering not just interviews, but also mentorship and career advice. Through the Youth Guarantee, we’re determined to give every young person the chance to earn or learn.

Youth Guarantee Jobs Fairs have already been delivered in Bristol, Glasgow, Cardiff, Nottingham and London. These events have resulted in over 1,000 young people already moving into jobs, work experience or training opportunities.

Influencer and Farmer, Farmer Will said:

I think giving young people the chance to meet employers and find out what opportunities are actually out there is really important. It can be hard to know what you want to do when you’re starting out, and sometimes you just need that first conversation or bit of encouragement to see what’s possible. I’m really pleased to be supporting the Agrifest Jobs Fair. There are some great opportunities in agriculture and across the wider industry, and hopefully the event gives young people the confidence to take that first step and find something they really enjoy.

The event reinforced the government’s commitment that all young people under 25 should be offered one of the following high-quality pathways:

Employment

Continued education

An apprenticeship

A traineeship, a work experience placement or Sector-Based Work Academy Programme (SWAP)

This Jobs Fair is the latest example of the Government’s work to support young people into employment or training. The youth employment support package, backed by £2.5 billion investment, will support almost one million young people, and create 500,000 opportunities.

Additional information

Over 65 employers and providers from across Norfolk attended the jobs fair, including: