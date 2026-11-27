New data reveals more than 3,000 people sleeping rough have been offered a route off the streets, just one month after government funding reached local areas.

New data reveals that thousands of people sleeping rough around the country have already been offered a route off the streets, just one month after initial funding reached local areas.

The first figures since funding reached areas on 30 September show the pace of early delivery, with 3,276 people sleeping rough receiving at least one offer of a route off the street by the end of October.

In total, more than 4,250 offers have been made to people sleeping rough including offers to people at risk of sleeping rough and repeat offers to the same person. Nearly 2,000 additional bed spaces have also been funded through the programme.

The action is part of the Prime Minister’s national drive to end rough sleeping, backed by £874 million to offer everyone who needs it a route off the streets and provide settled accommodation and support to those who need it most.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

My first instruction to government was to make sure everyone sleeping rough is offered a route off the street by Christmas. Today’s figures show early progress. I know it’s a big task, and I know not everyone will accept the first offer they’re made. The offer of a bed and support will be there, and brilliant outreach teams will keep working with people to find something that’s right for them. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone working to make this happen. These are important first steps towards our ambition to end rough sleeping for good.

Secretary of State for Housing, Angela Rayner said:

As temperatures plummet, our ambition to ensure everyone is offered a route off the streets becomes all the more critical. We set a bold pledge for this winter and it’s encouraging to see progress already being made. That is what our action is about: backing councils and frontline services to get more people the offer of a route off the streets and into the support they need. We know there is much more to do, and we will keep driving this work forward and backing local areas to deliver. It’s not just about more bed spaces, but making sure people have the support they need to rebuild their lives.

More than four in five areas that responded expect to have offered everyone sleeping rough in their area a route off the street by 1 December, ahead of Christmas.

The Prime Minister’s ambition is that everyone sleeping rough who needs it will be offered a route off the street by Christmas. Not everyone will accept the first offer they receive, so outreach teams will keep working with people into the new year, building trust and making further offers of support.

Areas up and down the country are already taking action, with 656 offers of a route off the street made in the East of England and 253 newly funded bed spaces in the North West.

To back councils to achieve this mission and sustain support beyond this winter, the government has also:

Confirmed allocations for councils and mayors from £382 million of the extra £432 million announced at the Budget to continue their route off the streets support offer.

Confirmed allocations for the settled accommodation aspect of the programme over the next two years. This will fund the delivery of over 1,000 longer-term settled accommodation units and the intensive support that will help people with the most complex and long-term experiences of rough sleeping.

The allocations confirmed today will give councils and mayors greater certainty over the funding available to them until the end of Parliament, recognising the importance of sustained action for years to come.