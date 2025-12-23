Thousands to benefit from multi million investment to justice

More people facing debt, house repossession or custody battles will benefit from free legal support thanks to a multi-million pound grant for the sector, the Deputy Prime Minister announced today (Tuesday 23 December).

Nearly £20 million for legal support over the next three years

Funding will help more people facing debt, employment, housing and family issues access vital advice services

Part of the Government’s Plan for Change to increase access to justice

The new grant, which will run from October next year to March 2029, is worth nearly £20 million and will improve access to social welfare and family legal support for those who need help.

It means that those on the edge of life changing moments - like eviction or bankruptcy - can get the help they need before they end up in court faced with the prospect of a costly legal bill they can’t afford.

It would also help those with debt problems get early advice on how to prevent their finances from further spiralling – saving them stress and anxiety and helping put their lives on a solid foundation.

The Access to Justice Foundation will administer and manage the grant, which organisations from across the advice sector are invited to apply for. These organisations are crucial in supporting access to justice for everyone, including vulnerable people.

Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, said:

It is absolutely vital that those facing some of life’s most challenging situations – such as debt, eviction, family issues – are able to access the support they need. This funding will ensure that essential legal support and information is available to those who need it most and will put the sector on a sustainable footing, as part of our Plan for Change.

The Deputy Prime Minister has also announced today that the two current legal support grant programmes, the Improving Outcomes Through Legal Support Grant and the Online Support and Advice Grant, have been extended for six months, until September 2026, ensuring the continued provision of essential services.

The Government is also working closely with partners from across the sector to drive forward a long-term programme of work to improve the legal support system and make it more effective, efficient and sustainable.