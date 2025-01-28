Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Threat detection systems on Royal Navy warships upgraded
More than 200 UK jobs will be supported through a new contract to boost the Royal Navy’s warship combat systems and increase their ability to track, analyse and respond to threats in combat.
The contract, worth £285 million, has been awarded to BAE Systems, to maintain and modernise vital combat management systems (CMS) on Royal Navy vessels, including Type 23 frigates, Type 45 destroyers, Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers and Type 26 frigates.
Such systems provide warship crews with all the information they need to track, analyse and respond to threats in combat. The contract will support hundreds of jobs across the UK delivering on the government’s Plan for Change.
Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle MP said:
This significant investment in our industry is another example of how our Government is making defence an engine for growth.
We are strengthening the UK’s defences while supporting growth, with hundreds of high-skilled jobs, to help deliver on our Plan for Change.
By working with British industry we’re ensuring our Royal Navy has the advanced technology it needs while strengthening our domestic defence industrial base.
The project, dubbed RECODE (Real-time Combat System Open Data Enablers), will sustain more than 200 highly skilled UK jobs at BAE Systems in Filton, Dorchester, New Malden, Frimley and Portsmouth. It will also create additional investment in Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and high-tech suppliers across the UK.
The CMS is the primary method for Royal Navy operators to interact with weapons and sensors. The system supports operators in their Decide and Enable functions by providing a range of tools including:
- Situation awareness.
- Tactical picture compilation.
- Threat evaluation and weapon assignment.
- Navigation and blind pilotage.
- Weapon direction and control.
The upgrades announcement comes just a week after the Royal Navy was tracking a Russian spy ship, Yantar, in British waters. The Royal Navy was able to follow its every move before the Russian ship left for the Mediterranean waters. Crucial upgrades such as RECODE will further improve the Royal Navy’s crucial deterrence capabilities.
This builds on the strategic aims of the Government’s upcoming Defence Industrial Strategy, aligning national security with a high-growth economy to support the Plan for Change.
The combat management systems provide Royal Navy crews with essential situational awareness and operational capabilities. The new contract builds on 25 years of BAE Systems’ combat management expertise supporting the Royal Navy.
The Government is developing a full Defence Industrial Strategy, which the Defence Secretary launched in December, to ensure Defence is an engine for UK growth.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/threat-detection-systems-on-royal-navy-warships-upgraded
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
The UK Accelerator welcomes five innovators to 2025 cohort27/01/2025 13:15:00
On Monday 13 January, the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) and its delivery partner, the JANUS Consortium, welcomed its first NATO DIANA cohort.
Landmark £9 billion contract for British business to boost jobs, growth and nuclear deterrent24/01/2025 13:15:00
A major deal, worth approximately £9 billion, has been struck with British firm Rolls-Royce to bolster support to the Royal Navy’s fleet of nuclear submarines, boosting national security and economic growth and delivering on the government’s Plan for Change.
Royal Navy tracking Russian spy vessel in the Channel to keep UK safe23/01/2025 11:05:00
The UK will also contribute maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft to bolster a NATO response after damage to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea
First British-made Boxer vehicles ready for Army22/01/2025 10:15:00
British soldiers are set to benefit from 623 new state-of-the-art Boxer armoured vehicles, as the first fully British-made Boxer was yesterday unveiled at the International Armoured Vehicle Conference in Farnborough.
Digital driving licence coming this year22/01/2025 09:31:10
The UK government is launching a GOV.UK Wallet and App to simplify access to services and documents like digital driver’s licences, alongside reforms to public sector technology to save £45 billion and drive efficiency and growth.
Minister of State for Defence Procurement and Industry Opening Speech at the International Armoured Vehicle Conference21/01/2025 13:15:15
The Rt Hon Maria Eagle MP, Minister of State for Defence Procurement and Industry, Opening Speech at the International Armoured Vehicle Conference, Farnborough.
£4.5 billion military boost to Ukraine front line to support UK growth and jobs16/01/2025 17:07:00
UK’s steadfast support for Ukraine delivers on this Government’s Plan for Change, supporting UK security and growth.
UK-Japan military exercise starts today as Defence Ministers discuss closer cooperation16/01/2025 09:05:00
Defence Secretary meets Japanese counterpart, setting out UK commitment to Indo-Pacific security.