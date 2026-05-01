Threat level increase following antisemitic terror attack

National threat level increased to severe following Golders Green attack and increasing threat of Islamist and extreme right-wing terrorism in the UK.

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) yesterday (30 April 2026) raised the UK national threat level from substantial, meaning an attack is likely, to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely in the next 6 months.

The increase in threat comes following this week’s stabbing in Golders Green in North London, but it is not solely a result of that attack. The terrorist threat level in the UK has been rising for some time, driven by an increase in the broader Islamist and extreme right-wing terrorist threat from individuals and small groups based in the UK.

While the UK national threat level set independently by JTAC reflects the terrorist threat in the UK, it comes against a backdrop of increased state-linked physical threats which is encouraging acts of violence, including against the Jewish community.

This is an independent, systematic, and rigorous process, based on the very latest intelligence and analysis of internal and external factors which drive the threat.

Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said:

Yesterday’s abhorrent, antisemitic attack was a vile act of terrorism. My thoughts today remain with the victims, and with the whole Jewish community, at a time of deep disquiet and fear. My deepest thanks go to the volunteers and emergency services, a number of whom I met today. Their actions saved lives and they are, and forever will be, heroes. Today, the national threat level has increased to severe, which means a terrorist attack is considered highly likely. I know this will be a source of concern to many, particularly amongst our Jewish community, who have suffered so much. The government has announced a significant increase in investment to protect our Jewish communities, with record funding for policing and security at synagogues, schools and community centres. And we will do everything in our power to rid society of the evil of antisemitism. As the threat level rises, I urge everyone to be vigilant as they go about their daily lives, and report any concerns they have to the police. And I can assure everyone that our world-class security services and the police are working day and night to keep our country safe.

The UK was last at severe in November 2021, following the Liverpool Women’s Hospital bombing and murder of Sir David Amess, before being lowered to substantial in February 2022.

In light of the attack and a spate of vile antisemitic arson attacks in London, the government is investing an additional £25 million funding to protect Jewish communities against horrific antisemitic attacks.

This brings the total funding to £58 million this year – the largest investment a government has made in protecting Jewish communities in history. This funding will go towards increasing police presence and patrols in communities, as well as added protective security in synagogues, schools, and community centres.

It will also be invested into the expansion of Project Servator, putting specialist and plain-clothes officers in the community who are trained to spot suspicious activity and identify individuals preparing to commit serious crimes.

Legislation will also be fast tracked in the coming weeks to clamp down on individuals and groups carrying out hostile activity for foreign states, including those who act as their proxies.

The Home Secretary will be given new proscription-like powers to ban the activities of state-backed organisations who pose a threat to the UK’s national security. It will give police and intelligence agencies stronger tools under the National Security Act to disrupt the activities of anyone acting on behalf of state-backed organisations.

More information about how the threat levels are set and what they mean can be found by visiting the Security Service webpage