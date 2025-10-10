Threatened species and precious habitats to be better protected with new funding boost for overseas conservation projects

New funding for local projects across 12 UK Overseas Territories and 36 developing countries over the next five years.

The package will support local action to restore nature, reduce poverty and address climate change around the world

This will help protect 1.5 million hectares of forest in Bolivia, recover St Helena’s cloud forest and support critically endangered eagles in the Philippines

Vital ecosystems and threatened species such as tigers, Philippine eagles, reef sharks, Amazon parrots and sea turtles across the globe are set to benefit from new government funding announced yesterday (Thursday 9th October).

80 local projects spread across 36 developing countries and 12 UK Overseas Territories, will be funded with the aim of restoring ecosystems, safeguarding nature, securing food and water supplies and improving lives.

Supporting nature restoration across the world is a crucial part of protecting the long-term health of our economy. More than half of the global economy is estimated to be dependent in some way on the ecosystem services that nature provides.

Some of the projects receiving funding include:

Bolivian forests – UK investment will help protect up 1.5 million hectares of vital forest, prevent the loss of 200,000 hectares, generate new income for indigenous communities, and secure water supplies.

Cloud forest of St Helena – A unique cloud forest which locals depend upon for capturing fresh water will be protected through a project led by the RSPB which will improve water security, and address the key threats of plant pathogens and invasive species.

Eagles in the Philippines – A project led by Botanic Gardens Conservation International will help restore the highly biodiverse tropical rainforest of the Pantaron Mountain Range, while improving the livelihoods of local indigenous communities and promoting the protection of the endemic and critically endangered Philippine eagle.

Lemurs in Madagascar – A project based in Madagascar will promote regenerative agricultural practices to support reforestation efforts in high-altitude rainforests, improving food security and nutrition for farmers and their families while expanding habitat for eleven endangered lemur species and other unique Malagasy wildlife.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds yesterday said:

If we want to prosper into the future, then supporting international action to protect nature is essential. When ecosystems break down, food, water, health and economies unravel – fuelling instability, insecurity, and conflict across the globe. By supporting nature recovery across the world today, we are protecting our security and economic prosperity for the future. This government is taking action, both in the UK and more widely, to help nature recover and protect some of the world’s most iconic species.

Shayla Ellick, the RSPB’s St Helena project manager yesterday said:

Thanks to vital support through the Darwin Plus programme, we’re continuing essential research and conservation work to restore St Helena’s cloud forest, home to over 250 species of plants and invertebrates found nowhere else on Earth and the main water source for the people of St Helena. We were delighted to receive this latest grant, which builds on our partnership with the St Helena Government, the St Helena National Trust, and Connect Saint Helena, and on previous work funded by the FCDO and through many previous Darwin Plus projects. Together, we’re working to restore this unique ecosystem.

The money for these projects comes from two funds, the Darwin Initiative, targeting action in low- and middle-income countries, and Darwin Plus, which funds projects supporting biodiversity and conservation projects across the UK Overseas Territories. Since 1993, the Darwin Initiative has awarded over £230m to more than 1,275 projects across 159 countries.

We also recently announced that a new batch of successful projects will receive funding through the Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund from October 2025. By tackling illegal wildlife trade – which is often linked to wider criminal networks – we are not only protecting endangered species, but also supporting safer communities, stronger economies and legitimate businesses around the world.

The Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund, another of the UK government’s flagship Biodiversity Challenge Funds, supports innovative and scalable projects that reduce pressure on wildlife from illegal trade and reduce poverty in developing countries.

This announcement was made at an event at the Natural History Museum where UK government is working to galvanise international action ahead of COP30.

Britain is taking a leading role on the world stage in tackling the twin threats of climate change and nature loss. We are working with our partners across the world to build global ambition on nature – accelerating delivery of the Global Biodiversity Framework, meeting our 30x30 commitment and showing leadership at home by reversing biodiversity loss.

